‘Dancing with the Stars’ reveals Season 17 cast

This morning “Dancing with the Stars” announced its line-up of celebrity hoofers, and while there was the usual assortment of sitcom stars, reality TV nuts and at least one ringer, there were a few surprises, too. While we won’t get to see who shines and who stumbles until the show returns (Mon. Sept. 16 at 8:00 p.m.), we can definitely start placing bets.

We also won’t have as much “Dancing with the Stars” as we have had in the past. Season 17 will go to a one night, two-hour format. Beginning with the second episode on Monday, September 23, one couple will be eliminated at the end of the show by combining the judges” scores from that night with the public votes from the previous week.

But never mind that — here’s the list of our new dancers.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren – “Showgirls,” “Saved by the Bell” – partnered with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Corbin Bleu – “High School Musical” – partnered with Karina Smirnoff

Brant Daugherty – “Pretty Little Liars” – partnered with Peta Murgatroyd

Bill Engvall – “The Bill Engvall Show” – partnered with Emma Slater

Valerie Harper – “Rhoda” – partnered with Tristan MacManus

Keyshawn Johnson – NFL Super Bowl champion – partnered with Sharna Burgess

Christina Milian – “The Voice” – partnered with Mark Ballas

Bill Nye – “Bill Nye the Science Guy” – partnered with first timer Tyne Stecklein

Jack Osbourne – “The Osbournes” – partnered with Cheryl Burke

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi – “Jersey Shore” – partnered with first timer Sasha Farber

Leah Remini – “The King of Queens” and fired “The Talk” personality – partnered with Tony Dovolani

Amber Riley – (“Glee”) – partnered with Derek Hough

Who surprised you? Which dancer do you think will win? Which pro are you happy to see back (or debut)?