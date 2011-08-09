Dane Cook goes dramatic with ‘Answers to Nothing’

Just in case “Waiting..” and “Employee of the Month” weren’t gritty enough for you, funny man Dane Cook is getting dramatic in the upcoming kidnapping drama “Answers to Nothing.”

The film, directed by Matthew Leutwyler (“The River Why”), also stars Elizabeth Mitchell (“Lost,” “V”), Julie Benz (“Dexter”), Barbara Hershey (“Black Swan”), Zach Gilford (“Friday Night Lights”), and Miranda Bailey (“The OH in Ohio”).

With a brutal kidnapping case as the backdrop, “Answers” spins a web of inter-connected stories in Los Angeles.



Leutwyler co-wrote the screenplay with Gillian Vigman while Amanda Marshall and Sim Sarna produced.

“This is the most personal film I have ever made so getting it in the hands of a company like Roadside is a dream come true,” said Leutwyler in a release. “They have an amazing track record with thought provoking independent movies and I am thrilled that they believe in our film as much as we do.”

Roadside Attractions announced today that it will distribute the film in the U.S.



“It’s great to see Dane in an unexpected dramatic role, and he hits it out of the park in this strong film,” said Roadside exec Howard Cohen.

Cook is best-known as a stand-up comic, who has appeared in comedies like “Good Luck Chuck” and “My best Friend’s Girl.” He’s dipped his toes in dramatic waters before however, in the Kevin Costner serial killer thriller “Mr. Brooks.” This is his first dramatic starring role.



“Answers to Nothing” opens nationwide December 2.