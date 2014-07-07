‘Danger Mouse’ update to flip the gender script

(CBR) Danger Mouse”s gadgets won”t be the only elements getting updated in the BBC”s recently announced revival of the 1980s animated series.

According to The Guardian, the new Danger Mouse will also feature some gender-swapped characters.

“Characters that might have been male in the past will now be female characters,” CBBC controller Cheryl Taylor said during the Children”s Media Conference.

This is part of an overall movement by the BBC to not only include more female characters, but also feature more women as hosts and narrators.

Taylor said the new “Danger Mouse” will feature classic elements of the original while branching out into new directions for a modern audience.

“Having seen the scripts, which are really whiz-bang, they”ve managed to retain that fantastic rather old-fashioned British humor as well as bringing something fresh,” she said

“Danger Mouse” will debut sometime in 2015 with a 52-episode season co-produced by FremantleMedia.