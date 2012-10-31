Daniel Craig denies rumors that the next Bond film will be a two-parter

While “Skyfall” certainly won’t be the last time we see Daniel Craig as James Bond, the actor has set the record straight on the film’s inevitable follow-up.

Soon after it was announced that screenwriter John Logan had signed on for two more films, rumors began popping up that 007’s next adventure would be a two-part film with one long story arc.

When asked about the possibility, Craig displayed his a license to kill rumors, telling the German site Film Starts that it would be “impossible.”

He explained further, “We can only do them one at a time — they take 6 months to shoot.You can’t write one and be thinking about the next. All were trying to do at the moment is get the next one sorted out. If I’m able, we’ll do another one after that.”

Don’t worry — he’ll be able. After all, in the upcoming “Skyfall,” Bond bounces back from an apparent death and faces down blonde baddie Javier Bardem. The Sam Mendes-directed film features a stellar cast that also includes Judi Dench, Naomie Harris, Albert Finney and Ralph Fiennes.



“Skyfall” opens in the U.S. November 9.