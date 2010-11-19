Daniel Day-Lewis to portray ‘Lincoln’ for Steven Spielberg

LOS ANGELES – DreamWorks Studios announced today that Steven Spielberg is moving forward with his long awaited biopic about the nation’s 16th President, Abraham Lincoln, simply titled “Lincoln.” More intriguing, Spielberg has chosen two-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis to play the legendary historical figure.

Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin’s novel “Team of Rivals,” the screenplay has been written by another Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award nominee, Tony Kushner. The studio says the picture will focus on the “political collision of Lincoln and the powerful men of his cabinet on the road to abolition and the end of the Civil War.”

In at statement, Spielberg praised the “There Will Be Blood” star remarking, “Daniel Day-Lewis would have always been counted as one of the greatest of actors, were he from the silent era, the golden age of film or even some time in cinema’s distant future. I am grateful and inspired that our paths will finally cross with Lincoln.”

It was long expected that Liam Neeson would play the man often referred to as America’s greatest President, but HitFix has learned he took his name out of consideration some time ago.

Unless he begins shooting another surprise project in the Spring, this will be the second drama in a row for Spielberg after “War Horse.” That WWI epic is expected to hit theaters Dec. 28, 2011. Both pictures put the three-time Oscar winning director back in the awards season hunt, something he’s been absent from since “Munich” five years ago.

Day-Lewis won his second best actor Academy Award for “Blood” in 2008. He starred in last year’s middling musical “Nine,” but this is the first picture he has committed too since.

The studio excepts “Lincoln” to begin shooting in the fall of 2011 for an anticipated fourth quarter 2012 release.



