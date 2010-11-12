Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson confirm ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt 2’ ending reshoots

LONDON – There have been many stories about the last day of shooting the decade old “Harry Potter” saga, but stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson revealed to a surprised press corps that’s their time together is far from over.

Radcliffe, who plays the iconic wizard, was asked to discuss the film’s important and emotional epilogue which paparazzi had caught being filmed at King’s Cross station in London. The actor sort of laughed and replied, “Partly pointless to [discuss it] since we are re-shooting parts of it”

Following up, it appears the production had more difficultly shooting such a momentous scene in a real location than expected. Any reshoot is strictly about getting the moment as right as possible back at the franchise’s home, Leavesden Studios.”

“We are re-shooting some parts of it,” Radcliffe confirms. “It was an interesting one. I think we made it very hard on ourselves because we shot it at King’s Cross for real. And this time we’ll be shooting it at Leavesden on set. To have to rush that sequence and it’s an important sequence, is not something any of us want to do.

Radcliffe continued and reiterated, “It’s a train station and people actually needed to use that platform. We made it very hard on ourselves and we really want a slightly slower, more measured pace next time.”

Co-star Emma Watson later confirmed how difficult it was to shoot the scenes in a real station, describing it as a “stressful one.”

“I mean, you can imagine, we stopped trains when they said we could do the scene. I mean, we are special – we are ‘Harry Potter,'” Watson says in an intentionally sarcastic and light-hearted tone. “We only had two days to shoot it and we needed so much more time than that. We have reshoots at Christmas.”

“Potter” fans shouldn’t panic at such news. Most huge event pictures require additional scenes or reshoots after production wraps and such acclaimed features as “The Lord of the Rings” saga and “Iron Man” went back for new scenes or pickups before release. The significance for “Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” is that it’s the final scenes in the “Harry Potter” film series.

So, to make it clear, Watson and Radcliffe’s journey in the world of “Harry Potter” still has a few more days to go. Watson declares, “It’s not over. It’s not over yet.”



“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 1” opens nationwide and on IMAX on Nov. 19.



