‘Daredevil’ character posters prove Hell’s Kitchen is the next fashion mecca

#Daredevil #Netflix #Marvel
03.30.15

The character posters for Marvel”s “Daredevil” are here. The mean streets of Hell”s Kitchen aren”t going to stop these folks from looking fabulous.

Interestingly, the Josie”s Bar Easter Egg from the motion poster seems to have been airbrushed out of the character panorama.

But what is this, a poster for ants!? ENHANCE!

#1: Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil.
Still expecting those red-tinted glasses to start popping up in stores.

#2: Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple.
Girlfriend”s eyebrow game is on point…and what is that blue necklace she”s wearing?

#3: Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson.
Starting a betting pool now that Nelson has to defends his satchel as “not a purse.”

#4: Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page.
In Hell”s Kitchen, I bet that purse is filled with belt buckles to beat muggers with.

#5: Vincent D”Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.
It”s like he went into the store and said, “What”s the most ‘mafia” ensemble you have?”

The first season of ”Daredevil” will be available for streaming on Netflix on April 10, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daredevil#Netflix#Marvel
TAGScharacter postersDaredevilMarvelNETFLIX

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP