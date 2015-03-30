‘Daredevil’ character posters prove Hell’s Kitchen is the next fashion mecca

The character posters for Marvel”s “Daredevil” are here. The mean streets of Hell”s Kitchen aren”t going to stop these folks from looking fabulous.

Interestingly, the Josie”s Bar Easter Egg from the motion poster seems to have been airbrushed out of the character panorama.

But what is this, a poster for ants!? ENHANCE!

#1: Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil.

Still expecting those red-tinted glasses to start popping up in stores.

#2: Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple.

Girlfriend”s eyebrow game is on point…and what is that blue necklace she”s wearing?

#3: Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson.

Starting a betting pool now that Nelson has to defends his satchel as “not a purse.”

#4: Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page.

In Hell”s Kitchen, I bet that purse is filled with belt buckles to beat muggers with.

#5: Vincent D”Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

It”s like he went into the store and said, “What”s the most ‘mafia” ensemble you have?”