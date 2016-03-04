Daredevil takes on The Hand in newest poster

The first season of Netflix's Daredevil introduced the characters, the world, and one major foe: Wilson Fisk (with hints of more to come throughout, such as Stick's dedicated episode).

The second season, set to premiere March 18, will give us several new friends and foes that Daredevil and Marvel comics fans will recognize: Elektra, The Punisher, and The Hand, the ninja order we got a brief look at in the latest trailer and which is now front and center in this new poster: