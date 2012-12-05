‘Dark Knight Rises’ and ‘Hunger Games’ earn 2013 Grammy Awards nominations

#Grammys #Taylor Swift #Batman
12.06.12

They topped the box office, and now they may take home Grammys: “The Hunger Games” and “The Dark Knight Rises” have both earned nominations for the 55th annual music awards show.

The Batman franchise film and its score composer Hans Zimmer got a nod for best score soundtrack; it shares the category with Academy Award winners and industry vets like John Williams (“The Adventures of Tintin”) and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (“The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”).

“The Hunger Games” yielded two nods for Best Song Written For Visual Media: Arcade Fire’s “Abraham’s Daughter” and Taylor Swift with the Civil Wars’ “Safe & Sound.” Another toast of the nominations night Mumford & Sons are in the same category, for “Learn Me Right” with Birdy in animated flick “Brave.”

Best Compilation noms went to a varied list, from the ensemble musical “Rock of Ages” to Bret McKenzie-penned tunes for “The Muppets” to documentary “Marley” to 2011 Oscar faves “The Descendants” and “Midnight in Paris.”

Check out all the movie-oriented nominations for the 55th annual Grammy Awards below. The ceremony will take place on Feb. 10.

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

The Descendants
Marley
Midnight In Paris
The Muppets
Rock Of Ages

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

The Adventures Of Tintin – The Secret Of The Unicorn
John Williams, composer

The Artist
Ludovic Bource, composer

The Dark Knight Rises
Hans Zimmer, composer

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

Hugo
Howard Shore, composer

Journey
Austin Wintory, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Abraham’s Daughter (From The Hunger Games)
T Bone Burnett, Win Butler & Régine Chassagne, songwriters (Arcade Fire)

Learn Me Right (From Brave)
Mumford & Sons, songwriters (Birdy & Mumford & Sons)

Let Me Be Your Star (From Smash)
Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman, songwriters (Katharine McPhee & Megan Hilty)

Man Or Muppet (From The Muppets)
Bret McKenzie, songwriter (Jason Segel & Walter)

Safe & Sound (From The Hunger Games)
T Bone Burnett, Taylor Swift, John Paul White & Joy Williams, songwriters
(Taylor Swift Featuring The Civil Wars)
 

TOPICS#Grammys#Taylor Swift#Batman
TAGS55th grammy awardsarcade fireAtticus RossBatmancivil warsgrammy awardsgrammy awards 2013GRAMMYSMUMFORD AND SONSTAYLOR SWIFTthe dark knight risesthe hunger gamestrent reznor

