‘Dark Knight Rises” Anne Hathaway eyeing romantic drama ‘Song One’

Anne Hathaway is beginning to think small.

At least, in terms of her film career. That’s because the actress, who will hit the big-screen in not one but two hugely-anticipated studio films this year – namely “The Dark Knight Rises” and Universal’s star-studded “Les Miserables” adaptation (watch the brand-new trailer for the latter here) – is currently eyeing a starring role in an independent romantic drama entitled “Song One,” which is being produced by her “Rachel Getting Married” director Jonathan Demme. If she comes on board, Hathaway would also be taking a producer credit on the project.

The story follows a young woman who visits her injured brother and in the process becomes romantically involved with his favorite musician. (Given this plot twist, it wouldn’t be surprising if there were some kind of “Make a Wish”-style setup involved, though no further details have been made available at this time.)

Kate Barker-Froyland, who presumably made Hathaway’s acquaintance while working as director David Frankel’s assistant on “The Devil Wears Prada,” wrote the screenplay and is also attached to make her feature directorial debut on the project.

The news was broken by Variety.

Any interest in seeing Hathaway scale things back a bit on her next project, or do you prefer that she stick to bigger-budget studio fare? Sound off in the comments!