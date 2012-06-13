‘Dark Knight Rises’ cinematographer to direct film produced by Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan and frequent collaborator Wally Pfister are re-teaming for a new film, but this time Pfister will be calling the shots.

Nolan and Emma Thomas will executive produce the Oscar-winning cinematographer”s untitled directorial debut for Alcon entertainment.

Pfister has been Nolan’s trusted director of photography since “Memento,” shooting all three Batman films, and winning an Oscar for “Inception.” He also shot “The Itlaian Job” and “Laurel Canyon.”

The plot for the new film is being kept under wraps.

The screenplay was written by newcomer Jack Paglen, and was developed by Annie Marter and Straight Up Films. Straight Up’s Marisa Polvino and Kate Cohen will co-produce with Alcon’s Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove.

Pfister has directed numerous commercials over the years, as well as PSAs for “The Montana Meth Project,” along with such other noted filmmakers as Darren Aronofsky, Tony Kaye, and Alejandro Inarritu.

In a press release, Nolan and Thomas said, “We have been hoping to work with Wally as a director for a long time, and are thrilled to be working on such an original and exciting project alongside him and Alcon.”

Kosove and Johnson added, “Chris and Emma, with whom we worked so closely on ‘Insomnia,’ are supremely talented, as filmmakers, as collaborators, as storytellers, in all ways large and small, and we are delighted to be in business with them again.”

The film will start shooting this fall or early winter.

Meanwhile, “The Dark Knight Rises” opens nationwide July 20.