Bane rules as ‘Dark Knight Rises’ prologue unveiled in special IMAX presentation

Bane seems like a bad, bad man.
That is, of course, the point of the prologue from “The Dark Knight Rises,” which was screened tonight at Universal Citywalk’s IMAX screen with Christopher Nolan in attendance to set it up for us.
When “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” opens on December 16 in a limited run for a week before it goes wider on the 21st, any of the screens that are playing the large-scale film format IMAX will also be playing this special “Dark Knight Rises” footage, which will not be released online. Let me urge you to make sure you attend one of those screenings, and not just for the “Dark Knight” stuff. I think I was fairly effusive the other day in my review of “M:I – GP,” and part of what impressed me was the way Bird used the IMAX format in the scenes that were shot that way. Now, seeing what Nolan’s done with the IMAX cameras, I think the double-feature makes the best case yet for what a smart filmmaker can accomplish in terms of immersion without ever once using the term “3D.”
Nolan’s introduction for the footage was fairly brief, but he spoke about IMAX in glowing terms. He’s a believer, and he pointed out that the format was actually created the year before he was born, but that it remains the best format ever created. He talked about how important it was to him as a filmmaker to give the moviegoing experience a sense of grandeur, something that he misses from his own childhood, and he talked about how “various forces are chipping away at that.” I love that, and I agree with him. When I was living in Chattanooga as a kid, there was a 70MM screen downtown as part of the Chattanooga Choo Choo hotel that remains the single largest screen I’ve ever seen, at least in my head. I saw films like “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” and “The Right Stuff” there, and I would get lost in those gigantic images, pulled into them to such a degree that I remember them as things that really happened, not just as movies.
As with the bank robbery that kicked off “The Dark Knight,” the sequence we saw tonight was this movie’s opening introduction of Bane, the bad guy played by Tom Hardy. It is a spectacular bigscreen sequence built around practical stunt work and some amazing camerawork, and my first impression of the whole thing is that I don’t really recognize the Bane that Nolan has created for this film, and I like that. I like that he’s taken this comic character which I’ve always seen as somewhat ridiculous and, in less than ten minutes, turned him into something between a cult leader and a crime lord, a figure of real terror.
The voice that Bane uses in the film is strange and strangled and sounds like someone broke his neck at some point. He is obviously a guy who is already in play before this film begins, a man whose reputation has grown to the point where the CIA is actively afraid of him. And by the end of this opening scene, it’s clear why they’re afraid of him. He’s willing to do anything, and he’s capable of some truly original thinking when it comes to attaining his goals. I will say that the mix on the sequence we saw tonight could use some tweaking because while I believe Nolan’s goal is to make it hard to understand everything Bane says, it really felt like I only picked up about 10% of what he said, including an emphatic “The Fire Rises!” at one point.
I don’t want to describe this stuff beat for beat because it would be a shame to steal that pleasure from you. I’ve gone out of my way to try to avoid paparazzi photos and behind-the-scenes reports so I know very little about what Nolan’s got in store for us next summer. What I saw here just raised more questions than anything else. This scene takes place on the international stage, a long way from Gotham, and there was nothing here to indicate why Bane’s attention might eventually turn to the Bat and his situation.
The quick cuts we saw after the prologue included a few shots of Anne Hathaway, one in her Catwoman outfit and one in something that looked like a prison jumpsuit. There was also one quick shot of Joseph Gordon Levitt in his police uniform. It was notable for what we didn’t see, including Marion Cotillard and Michael Caine and more than a few short shots of Gary Oldman. I loved the overall look and feel of the stuff, and more than anything, there’s a feeling that this is a film where Gotham has spun deeply out of control. We saw very little Batman, but I’ll say this… the last shot in the entire thing made me cackle. It is a fiendish way to end a sneak preview, and I expect big reactions from audiences when they see it.
I can’t wait to see the film when it’s released July 20, 2012, and I am deeply impressed by this first glimpse.
So the Prolog is only running for a week then?
Btw.. crackling work
Ya I’m now confused about this now. Is it really just running a week cause I havent read this anywhere, and that would suck!
DAMN YOU! WHY DREW. WHY MUST YOU GET ME SO EXCITED!?
Waaaaaaaah spoil the movie prologue & ruin it for me & everyone else, WAHHHHH!!!!!!!!
WAH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Write a comment…Drew, I’m dismayed. Why is everyone (you, AICN, /Film) reporting on THE DARK KNIGHT RISES prologue in the vaguest terms. I know this isn’t The Pentagon Papers or anything, but why report anything at all if you can’t report the details? I can’t believe there’s an embargo on what amounts to an extended trailer. What I’m seeing here turns you guys into studio stooges, and only serves to alienate your readership.
No, it doesn’t.
Not many of us readers want to be totally spoiled. Stop bitching.
I agree with Frank, have patience and you will enjoy the experience more when you see it for the first time.
Speak for yourself. Clearly “the readership” is not alienated. Believe it or not the majority of people don’t want to be spoiled senseless. If you want to ruin the experience for yourself, fine, nobody gives a damn if you want to do that, but don’t you dare pretend to speak for the rest of us.
Go alienate yourself.
I respect Drew. And I’m all for spoiler-free reportage. My concern here is that the studio told them not to give up the ghost. It smacks of elitist hyperbole. What’s the story here? That a trailer was screened, the contents of which require a media black- out? That’s not a story worth reporting.
Obviously nobody agrees with your bullshit, troll boy.
LMAO.
I love the passion. Not the vitriol. I know not everyone here wants all the juicy details. But Mr Beaks @ AICN wrote that WB asked journalists to stick to generalities. And so far everyone is kowtowing. I remember when spoilers used to be these guys’ bread-and-butter. It’s common knowledge the prologue is attached to M:I-4 next weekend. So what’s the purpose of telling us they saw it, if the content is such a guarded secret?
Did you even read what you wrote? Elitist hyperbole? That doesn’t even make sense. There is no corporate conspiracy here. No one is out to get you. Ever since coming to hitfix drew has shied away from giving play by plays of anything because, as he explains time and time again, he likes to preserve the surprise and fun of the audience seeing it for themselves. Stop creating meaningless controversy.
What irritates me most about this ludicrous, asinine, whiny remark is the absurdly arrogant presumption implied by “alienating your READERS”…the plural, the inflation of his own insane delusion to encompass the opinions of others, to make it appear as if his ridiculous opinion is widely shared.
Nameless Whiner, you certainly have a right to post your hostile and over the top complaints, but please do not pretend to speak for anybody else. I think it is pretty clear that you are in an extremely small minority with your so-called “opinion” on this “issue”.
Causing drama over such malarky, truly a sad state of affairs.
Why is everyone here so thin-skinned? I was always under the impression MotionCaptured was a haven where movie-lovers could share a diverse set of opinions. I may very well be in the minority, but that hardly matters when it comes to discussing cinema. Otherwise talented folk like Drew, Devin Faraci, Ebert or Kael wouldn’t exist. BTW, I’m clearly not nameless, nor am I whining. I’m posing a legitimate question. Making the decision to avoid spoiler territory, like Drew has, is one thing. Being silenced by a studio is another. The cumulative effect is that these articles become little more than advertisements for a six-minute preview. There’s no real context, no real discourse, no real story. Except the prologue was screened and people were impressed.
Ok, i see what your saying and your point is not totally invalid, but there is a give and take in the journalist/studio relationship. If the studio asks them to remain vague, and they would like to be invited to screenings from that studio in the future, then they have to play ball.
Take the recent Girl With the Dragon Tattoo incident. Even a reporter from as big a publication as the New Yorker can be banned from future screenings.
So then the question is whether you write about this thing that is exciting you in vague detail, or you don’t write about it at all. It makes sense that these guys would want to write about it. All positive reviews could be considered commercials, and they work in much the same way. If they hated it, they would have told us, but they didn’t.
Thanks for the rational responses, guys. Which is what I was hoping for when I posted here. I’m not looking for some kind of AICN Talkback flame-o-rama. Just some interesting discussion regarding the pop-culture event of 2012.
BANE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeep!!!!!!!!
I to the M to AX WHAT!? I said…….IMAX!!!!
Sounds sweet, I am very much to anticipate this preview now!
Eeeeeeeeep!!!!
Your comments about Bane’s voice have got me nervous in light of what happened with Bale’s Batman voice in the Dark Knight. Bale crafted a voice for Batman in Batman Begins that was well suited for barking and shouting one syllable words. However that particular take didn’t lend itself to the monologues or sentences Bale had to recite in the second film. There was a portion of the audience (I’m not saying everyone, but there was a number of people) who were ultimately alienated by the sound that was created. Based off of what you saw in the trailer do you foresee a similar situation occurring with Bane?
I don’t usually comment on articles, but I have to chime in here and say, My God, you’re the worst. Most irritating of all comments i’ve seen online in like at least 2 months. (and i read comments on yahoo news articles)
The article is fine, and guess what why would we want to be spoiled for Dark Night Rises? Duh. Drop the negativity, please!
Oh I meant this in reply to the dbag above who was carrying on about how “bla bla bla this is studio censorship or some bs” and “spoil me and ruin the movie & preview for me and everyone else” and “ooh wah wah i call people thin skinned when they call me on my garbage bs”
LOL.
Drew, maybe you don’t want to flog a dead-horse but how can you promote something like this and eagerly tell people to go see this in IMAX without mentioning that it’s in less than 50 theaters. Only roughly 14 states and the rest in Canada/UK. I didn’t realize that AMC really don’t have that many ‘real’ IMAX screens here in the US. I guess it’s not a cause to write about if you have easy access to it via press or live in that city that has one. I live in Columbus, OH, so would it be worth driving up to Detroit for this?
Agreed. Most of the country won’t get to see it, and won’t even be aware of it. It’s not worth making a long drive to see a prologue. I’ll wait until July like the rest of the 99 percent.
…And there’s really nothing wrong with waiting until July. It used to be enough to have a poster, a trailer, and a handful of magazine articles to get fans excited to see a movie. The notion that every promotional detail must be shared with the masses in fine detail is what has ruined the emotional experience of discovery in film. Spoiler boy’s comment much higher up in this thread said something to the effect that spoilers used to be these guys’ “bread and butter” and that’s precisely the problem. I’m content with less. The payoff potential is so much greater when you don’t know as much.
You know we’re talking about spoiling a piece of marketing, right guys?
not marketing, first 10ish minutes of the movie itself
I drove up to Detroit from eastern Ohio myself, and let me tell you, it’s worth it.
Seconding the post by Drew and the comment by NOCLIST. Just saw the DKR prologue/MI:GP double-feature last night at the Boeing IMAX in Seattle. Both were astoundingly entertaining. Bane’s voice was somewhat distracting but we caught enough to understand the interplay between the characters.
i love your article DKR will be epic and Chris Nolan is a genius!
So much foreplay…
Before you rush out and buy tickets, make sure your local Imax theatre is actually showing this. I bought tickets in reliance on this article and then found out that my Imax theatre isn’t on the approved list because it’s not a true 70mm Imax.
[screenrant.com]