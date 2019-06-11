Shortly before its disastrous opening weekend, it was revealed the latest — and possibly last, at least with this cast — X-Men picture, Dark Phoenix, had to reshoot its ending because it was too similar to the one for Captain Marvel. We heard it was set in space, but were not humored with many specifics. In a new podcast with ReelBlend, as caught by /Film, however, Cyclops actor Tye Sheridan confirmed some details — and yes, there were Skrulls.

Previously, actor James McAvoy, a.k.a. Young Professor X, said the original ending took place in space, just as Captain Marvel did, and that that was what caused Dark Phoenix’s much-delaying reshoots. But according to Sheridan — and his admittedly fuzzy memory — the real problem was that it involved the Skrulls, the bad but secretly good aliens Brie Larson’s MCU hero encountered in a movie that made a lot more money. (This, of course, was before the Disney-Fox merger that now makes it kosher for the X-Men to hobnob with the surviving Avengers.)