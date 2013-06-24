Darkseid leads evil army in DC’s new 1,184-Page Villains Month Omnibus

Though the latest New 52 anniversary celebration will be arriving over the course of the month of September, DC Comics is giving readers a chance to experience Villains Month in one fell swoop.

Today, the publisher revealed to CBR News that as with past initiatives like the New 52 launch or Zero Month, all of the 52 Villains Month special issues focusing on the bad guys of the DCU will be collected in one volume.

The 1,184-page hardcover volume will arrive in early December, promoted as past efforts as a potential holiday gift. It should be noted that this volume has been expected for some time. In April, CBR noted that DC had released a bare bones solicitation for the omnibus as part of its collected edition releases for the year.

That note highlighted the company’s plans for Villains Month ahead of their official announcement by over a month. Check out the official press release below, and stay tuned to CBR News for continuing news and updates on DC’s Villains Month.



Take a look at Darkseid here:

Official Press Release:



As you already know, all of DC Comics” New 52 titles will be replaced by Villains books this September. What happens when the heroes of the DC Universe fall and there”s nobody left to stop the villains from taking over? Find out this fall during Villains Month, which will spotlight 52 of the DC Universe”s biggest rogues in their own unique one-shots. And just in time for the holiday season, all of these issues will be collected in a massive 1,184-page deluxe hardcover compilation.

Like the DC COMICS-THE NEW 52 and DC COMICS-THE NEW 52 ZERO omnibus editions before it, the DC NEW 52 VILLAINS OMNIBUS will be your complete and comprehensive guide to this year”s exciting and groundbreaking September event.

“When we launched the New 52 in September of 2011, we decided to do something different and daring each September to draw attention to our line and really focus on what our goals are for the year,” DC Entertainment Co-Publisher Dan DiDio recently explained to BUZZFEED. “What we did back in 2011 was relaunch our entire line. In 2012, we went back and looked at all our heroes with Zero Month and told some early stories and origins. This September we wanted to try something a little different and really explore our villain base, and show the challenges our heroes face with every story and every issue, because of the strength of the characters taking over their books in that month.”

“September has always been a big month for us and we look for an opportunity every year in September to do something big that really redefines the line and invites anyone who hasn”t been following comics to step right in,” continued DC Entertainment Co-Publisher and SUPERMAN UNCHAINED artist Jim Lee. “We launched the New 52 with all-new continuity and new costumes, Zero Month was all about origins of our heroes, and now the villains are taking over. One of the strengths of the DC Universe has been the strength of the rogues gallery. Often times they”re as famous – if not more infamous – than our heroes.”

On sale December 11 in comic book stores and on December 17 in bookstores everywhere, DC NEW 52 VILLAINS OMNIBUS is a must-have for any comics fan. This holiday season, stay forever evil.