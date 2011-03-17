Darren Aronofsky leaves ‘The Wolverine’ to focus on family

And just like that, Aronofsky is off of “The Wolverine” and on to whatever is next.
My guess is he won’t be franchise hunting like he was before the release of “Black Swan.” I get it. When he signed on to do “The Wolverine,” Aronofsky was still a filmmaker in need of a hit. No matter how good his films have been, and I’ve been a fan of all of them, he was not a money-maker for any of the studios yet, and that can be problematic when you have big-canvass films you want to make.
Him signing on to do “The Wolverine” looked to me like a guy following up several personal choices with a movie that looked like as safe a commercial choice as possible. I believe he would make a very good “Wolverine” film, particularly with Hugh Jackman aboard, and that he has a real affinity for the material that would result in something honestly exciting.
But since he signed on, “Black Swan” became a legitimate box-office hit. A huge one. And for the first time ever, Aronofsky finds himself in a position of strength as he starts trying to develop his next film. It’s like he got all the benefits of making a “Wolverine” movie without having to actually make the film.
The official reason he’s giving, according to Variety, is that once they finished scheduling the film, he realized he was going to have to be away from his son for at least a year in order to get the film finished, and that became an unacceptable proposition. I get that, as well, and if that’s his only reason for dropping out, then I can understand it. Kids at a certain age need the stability of their own home, and it’s hard to be away from them because there are so many milestones they reach every day. Missing any of that can be painful for a parent and I know Aronofsky just well enough to know that he is an actively involved father, someone who takes parenting seriously.
I also have to wonder if right now is the moment to be trying to head to Japan with this franchise, or if there might be delays ahead for this one on more fronts than just finding a new director.
Now that David Slade is on “Daredevil,” I wonder who Fox will turn to as their back-up on this one. After all, they’re going to need the approval of Hugh Jackman, and they’re going to have to be willing to step in and pick up pre-production with a finished script. Much of the upfront creative work for “The Wolverine” is already done, and what they need now is someone who can step in and shoot the film that’s already been planned. That’s a tough gig in a lot of ways.
Whatever the case, I remain excited about what Aronofsky does next, and I hope that “The Wolverine” comes together as something special, even with another filmmaker at the helm of it.
agreed on all fronts. too bad robocop is taken.
I hope someone points him toward Moon Knight and the idea of making it in B&W 3D.
Brett Ratner of course. The goto guy when you need a film to be shot on time and on budget.
In the words of Hellboy, “Aw, crap.”
it smells of a “creative differences” situation…
the next can hopefully be Machine Man or the Ark movie.
Not even worth watching anymore. I am so angry.
This is really disappointing news. Before it was announced that Aronofsky was doing a Wolverine film, the idea of such a thing happening had never crossed my mind at all, but it immediately became one of my most anticipated films of the next few years. It’s a real bummer that I have to know that this was, at one point, going to happen.
Hmm… directors that fit that bill regularly… let me think. Ratner, McG, Anderson. Oh yay.
This movie should just finish up right now.
There goes my interest in the movie.
Terrible news. He probably could have erased the abortion that was the first film. Oh well.
Is it going to be Ratner again? It’s probably going to be Ratner. Sigh.
Seriously, Is shooting in Japan even on the table right now? I can just imagine somebody at Fox clearing his throat and reminding them of what happened the the cast and crew of “The Conqueror” when they shot on Nuclear testing grounds.
Shawn Levy…
Keep it with a quality director
Tom Hooper on the back of an Oscar
Keep it in New York – David O.Russell
Duncan Jones the up and coming new talent
And I don’t see it as a bad thing. Let Aronofsky do something a little fresher on the back of his success, he deserves it. The possibilities are endless for someone different if they want to change the scope of the franchise.
Hollywood is rife with hot directors at the moment.
I think Aranofsky’s always been a bad choice for pre-conceived material. that is…. I don’t think he’s a comic book fan.
If memory serves me, Aronofsky was pushing for a while for a BATMAN: YEAR ONE adaptation before Nolan’s BATMAN BEGINS, so I would guess he IS something of a comic book fan.
As for who could replace him, I am afraid this movie is tainted now with that much dreaded Fox seal that guarantees it will be messed up to no end at every stage of the production and it will turned unevitably into a worthless piece of shit, but getting Alex Proyas or Francis Lawrence in could get me interested again.
interesting, didn’t know that… you know, the cool thing about comic book properties is that they’re constantly being “rebooted” every time a mew writer and artist come onto a book, and so many “alternate timeline” stories and graphic novels that have nothing to do with the main series… this tradition being carried on to movies makes sense in a weird way…
I have been rummaging through my files and bookmarks, and, as it turns out, Aronofsky had already penned a script for BATMAN: YEAR ONE and even approached Christain Bale when Warner got cold feet about Aronofsky dark take on the character and axed the project.
Moreover, the script was written in collaboration with Frank Miller himself, and this was after they both tried unsuccessfully to get an adaptation of Miller’s RONIN into production.
You can read a review of the script here
[www.batman-on-film.com]
and you can easily find the script itself on the web (I am not posting any links here, for I don’t know how “legal” it is for such stuff to be hosted anywhere and I wouldn’t want to get HitFix into any trouble)
If only they had some sort of Academy Award winning screenwriter who knew how to direct and was intimately familiar with the story they have planned.
My thoughts exactly! Way of the Gun is a film I can revisit a lot.
I dont know how deep into DD Slade is, but switching him to Wolverine and letting Aronofsky do DD stateside and still see his family might make for two really good movies
As a poster over at Bleeding Cool pointed out, why not get Chris Macquarrie in the chair? He wrote the script, and Year of the Gun was flat-out awesome.
Sorry, Way of the Gun [idiot].