Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Noah’: Go behind-the-scenes with several stunning new images

and 08.21.13 5 years ago

(CBR)

Darren Aronofksy knows epic. From Pi to The Fountain and Requiem for a Dream to The Wrestler, the writer and director has a knack for bringing a sense of size and scope to the screen. From the looks of it, his biblical film Noah will be no different.

Although it”s been a while since we”ve seen anything about the production, Filmz.ru posted these photos of the cast and crew on set in Iceland. The images include the film”s stars Anthony Hopkins, Jennifer Connelley and Ray Winstone.

The film also stars Russell Crowe, Emma Watson, Logan Lerman and Kevin Durand. Noah opens on March 28, 2014.

(via Collider)

Around The Web

TAGSAnthony HopkinsDarren AronofskyJENNIFER CONNELLYNOAHNoah movieRAY WINSTONE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP