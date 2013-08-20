Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Noah’: Go behind-the-scenes with several stunning new images

(CBR)

Darren Aronofksy knows epic. From Pi to The Fountain and Requiem for a Dream to The Wrestler, the writer and director has a knack for bringing a sense of size and scope to the screen. From the looks of it, his biblical film Noah will be no different.

Although it”s been a while since we”ve seen anything about the production, Filmz.ru posted these photos of the cast and crew on set in Iceland. The images include the film”s stars Anthony Hopkins, Jennifer Connelley and Ray Winstone.

The film also stars Russell Crowe, Emma Watson, Logan Lerman and Kevin Durand. Noah opens on March 28, 2014.

(via Collider)