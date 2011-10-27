Watch: Daughtry is ‘Crawling Back to You’ in new music video

10.28.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Fans of variety unfortunately won’t get much of it in Daughtry’s new music video for “Crawling Back to You”, which features a single setup (the band playing in some large, cavernous space) and lacks much of a concept aside from some inventive, slightly disorienting camera work.

While I have nothing against bare-bones music videos per se, there at least needs to be an intriguing visual component or overarching theme to keep us hooked in. Sadly, “Crawling Back to You” just feels aimless and generic, almost as if they ran out of budget and/or creative inspiration.

Nevertheless, fans of Daughtry and the song – the second single off the band’s forthcoming third album “Break the Spell” – probably won’t care too much. To them I say: enjoy.

“Break the Spell” hits stores on November 21st.
 

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLBreak the SpellChris DaughtryCrawling Back to You music videoDaughtry

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP