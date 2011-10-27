Watch: Daughtry is ‘Crawling Back to You’ in new music video

Fans of variety unfortunately won’t get much of it in Daughtry’s new music video for “Crawling Back to You”, which features a single setup (the band playing in some large, cavernous space) and lacks much of a concept aside from some inventive, slightly disorienting camera work.

While I have nothing against bare-bones music videos per se, there at least needs to be an intriguing visual component or overarching theme to keep us hooked in. Sadly, “Crawling Back to You” just feels aimless and generic, almost as if they ran out of budget and/or creative inspiration.

Nevertheless, fans of Daughtry and the song – the second single off the band’s forthcoming third album “Break the Spell” – probably won’t care too much. To them I say: enjoy.

“Break the Spell” hits stores on November 21st.

