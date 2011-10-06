Daughtry reveals cover art and track listing for ‘Break The Spell’

Are you ready for some Daughtry? The band will be back Nov. 21 with its third album, as we”ve previously reported, but now we have the cover art and track listing for “Break The Spell.”

The Daughtry camp has already released the first two singles, “Renegade” and “Crawling Back to You,” (plus Daughtry fans got an extra cut, “Drown In You,” from the “Batman: Arkham City Soundtrack, which is not on the album).

Band namesake/ former “American Idol” contestant Chris Daughtry co-wrote all the songs on the set either with his band mates or star songwriters like Marti Frederiksen. The album is the first since 2009″s “Leave This Town.”



Track listing for “Break The Spell”

1. Renegade

2. Crawling Back To You

3. Outta My Head

4. Start Of Something Good

5. Crazy

6. Break The Spell

7. We’re Not Gonna Fall

8. Gone Too Soon

9. Losing My Mind

10. Rescue Me

11. Louder Than Ever

12. Spaceship

In case you haven’t heard “Renegade” yet, check out the crunchy track below.