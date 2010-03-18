Dave Grohl fights his ‘Pots’ addiction

Our love for Dave Grohl pretty much knows no bounds, but it”s just taken an exponential leap with “Fresh Pots!,” the hilarious Youtube video posted by Them Crooked Vultures as a cautionary tale to the dangers of caffeine addiction. Leave the heroin to other folks.

in the two-minute clip, we see Grohl, who is seriously the nicest guy in rock, get a little wacked out his drug of choice, coffee.

The epilogue swears that Grohl, who is now working on a new Foo Fighters album, actually landed in the hospital a few weeks after this video was filmed for caffeine-related symptoms, but we have a feeling that may just be part a tall tale. If so, we sure hope a withdrawal video is forthcoming.

this is one addict we don”t think will need a stint with Dr. Drew.