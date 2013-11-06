Dave Grohl jams with Zac Brown Band on freewheeling ‘Day for the Dead’ on CMAs: Watch

11.07.13 5 years ago

In case you”re wondering what Zac Brown Band”s new music, produced by Dave Grohl, will sound like, we got the first listen Wednesday night when the Foo Fighter joined ZBB to perform “Day For The Dead” at the CMA Awards.

The jam rock song has, appropriately enough, slight Grateful Dead-like guitar line, but with Grohl behind the drums, it quickly took on a hard rock vibe. It”s a chugging ramble of the song, especially at the 3-minute mark, when it goes into a round before slamming back into full-on rock mode, complete with fiddles.

In an edited version, the song could fit in at radio. No word yet on it if is a potential single.

Hitfix broke the news last week about Grohl producing Zac Brown Band.

Zac Brown Band weren’t the only ones rocking out at the Country music awards ceremony: Eric Church introduced a new song, “The Outsiders,” tonight that ha a wicked guitar solo straight out of a metal song in the middle.

