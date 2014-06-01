Dave Grohl: My hug with Courtney Love was ‘real’ and ‘beautiful’

Courtney Love has already gone on record saying her unexpected hug with Dave Grohl at Nirvana's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in April was “genuine,” and Grohl is now echoing the sentiment in a new interview.

“I saw Courtney walking past [earlier in the night], and I just tapped her on the shoulder and we looked at each other in the eyes and that was it — we're just family,” said Grohl while talking to The Hollywood Reporter about the event. “We've had a rocky road. We've had a bumpy past, but at the end of the day we're a big family and when we hugged each other it was a real hug.”

Grohl and Love had famously been engaged in a feud since (and some might say before) the suicide of Grohl's bandmate and Love's husband Kurt Cobain in 1994 – though the pair's positive interaction at the ceremony appears to have set the relationship on a healthier course.

“After we walked off stage, we just walked down the hallway together, it was almost like no time had passed at all,” Grohl continued. “Those things are real and no matter what it looks like in a magazine or on a website. That's real shit and I was very, very happy that we had those moments. It was beautiful.”

The 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony aired on HBO Saturday night and will be repeated throughout June. Other inducted acts included Kiss, Peter Gabriel, Hall & Oates, Linda Ronstadt and Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam.

You can check out footage of the hug heard 'round the world below.