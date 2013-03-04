Dave Grohl’s ‘Sound City’ documentary: Listen to the soundtrack in full

Even more audiences will get to see Dave Grohl’s “Sound City” documentary this coming week at the South By Southwest film conference in Austin, and is on-demand and available through iTunes digitally. But for those who still haven’t gotten in a screening, you can at least “hear” the movie.

“Sound City: Reel to Real,” the soundtrack and companion album to the film, is out in stores on March 12, and fans of the Foo Fighters, Trent Reznor, Josh Homme, Paul McCartney, Krist Novoselic,Pat Smear, Alain Johannes, Corey Taylor, Stevie Nicks, members of Rage Against the Machine, and/or Rick Springfield can hear the album in full now.

Head to NPR to listen to “Real to Reel” in full.

Meanwhile, according to the UK paper The Sun, Grohl nearly forged a bizarre collaboration between two very unlikely musical acts: Weezer and Barry Manilow.

“I was this f*cking close to getting them on a record. I thought it was going to happen, it would”ve been f*cking huge.”

Manilow’s availabilty appears to have been an issue in getting the groups together.

Here is the full tracklist of brain-busting collaborations on “Real to Reel”:

1. Dave Grohl, Peter Hayes, and Robert Levon Been – “Heaven and All”

2. Brad Wilk, Chris Goss, Dave Grohl, and Tim Commerford – “Time Slowing Down”

3. Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Stevie Nicks, and Taylor Hawkins – “You Can”t Fix This”

4. Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Rick Springfield, and Taylor Hawkins – “The Man That Never Was”

4. Alain Johannes, Dave Grohl, Lee Ving, Pat Smear, and Taylor Hawkins – “Your Wife Is Calling”

6. Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl, Rick Nielsen, and Scott Reeder – “From Can to Can”t”

7. Alain Johannes, Chris Goss, Dave Grohl, and Joshua Homme – “Centipede”

8. Alain Johannes, Chris Goss, Dave Grohl, and Joshua Homme – “A Trick With No Sleeve”

9. Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear – “Cut Me Some Slack”

10. Dave Grohl, Jessy Greene, Jim Keltner, and Rami Jaffee – “Once Upon a Time… The End”

11. Dave Grohl, Joshua Homme, and Trent Reznor – “Mantra”