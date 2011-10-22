Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds set acoustic shows in NY, CT

10.22.11 7 years ago

Longtime friends and collaborators Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds have scheduled a pair of shows in the Northeast.

They’ll play an acoustic show at New York City’s United Palace Theater on Friday, November 18. The duo will then hit The Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT the next night.
In a unique move, proceeds from the shows will be donated to charities chosen by each ticket holder at davematthews.com/charity. Each ticket will have a code that can be used to direct to send the donation to any of the 1.8 million charities listed on the JustGive online donation platform. 
Matthews first introduced this idea at his December 2010 shows in Seattle. There, fans help fund such wide-ranging causes as local animal shelters, community theaters and cancer research.
Matthews and Reynolds have toured together several times before and have released three live double-CDs.
Reynolds has also joined the Dave Matthews Band on tours. DMB has sold a staggering 37 million CDs and DVDs combined. The band’s most recent studio album, “Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King,” was released in 2009. “LIve at Wrigley Field” came out earlier this year. 

