Dave Matthews Band announces Chicago Caravan mini-festival

The second of four Dave Matthews Band Caravan music festival series has been announced, to take place on the south shore of Chicago’s Lake Michigan.

The weekend fest will run July 8-10 at Lakeside, with shows taking place on three stages. DMB will be performing a full set every night, with additional headliners featuring David Gray, Ray LaMontagne, O.A.R., Kid Cudi and the Flaming Lips performing Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.” Matthews and longtime collaborator Tim Reynolds will also perform an acoustic set.

Other artists on the bill include Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, Amos Lee, Emmylou Harris, Ben Folds, G. Love & Special Sauce, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Gomez, Drive-By Truckers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Daniel Lanois’ Black Dub, the Jayhawks, Soja, Soulive, the Wailers, Blind Pilot, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, TR3, Vieux Farka Toure, Alberta Cross, Mariachi El Bronx, Bobby Long, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, Jeff Coffin’s Mu’tet and Gary Clark Jr.

It’s a similar lineup to the Atlantic City Caravan, taking place June 24-26.

Tickets will only be sold as three-day bundles, no single-day. An online ticket request period for Chicago starts today (April 7), at warehouse.davematthewsband.com.

The other two Caravans are TBA, one in August and one in September.