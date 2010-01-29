Dave Matthews Band announces Haiti relief EP, 2010 tour

Dave Matthews had a highly visible appearance on the “Hope for Haiti” telethon with Neil Young, but that’s not his only contribution to raising funds. He and the Dave Matthews Band are releasing “The Haiti Relief Project EP” tomorrow, which will go to the band’s own Bama Works Haiti Relief Fund.

For $5, fans can get five previously unreleased DMB tracks, including an older cut with a contribution from the late LeRoi Moore.

Matthews can be heard performing solo on 2007’s “Butterfly,” and Moore plays on the 2004 recording of “Cry Freedom.” “Out of My Hands,” “Lying in the Hands of God” and “Dive In” were all culled from the group’s last 2009 tour in support of “Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King.”

“The Haiti Relief Project EP” will be available starting tomorrow (Jan. 30) via DMBlive.com.

Speaking of touring: as the world continues to turn on its axis, it is time again to announce that DMB is going on out again. They’ve picked some of their best support acts yet, with openers including Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings, Robert Earl Keen, Joe Lewis & the Honebears and Raphael Saadiq. The group is headed to Europe for the rest of winter, but when they can see their shadow (est. May), they’re in the U.S. through September.

Here are Dave Matthews Band’s tour dates:

5/28 Hartford, CT Comcast Theatre Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings

5/29 Hartford, CT Comcast Theatre Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings

6/1 Toronto, ONT Molson Amphitheatre The Felice Brothers

6/2 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center The Felice Brothers

6/4 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center The Felice Brothers

6/5 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center The Felice Brothers

6/7 Mansfield, MA Comcast Center Yonder Mountain String Band

6/8 Mansfield, MA Comcast Center Yonder Mountain String Band

6/15 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Robert Earl Keen

6/16 Maryland Heights, MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Robert Earl Keen

6/18 Noblesville, IN Verizon Wireless Music Center Robert Earl Keen

6/19 Noblesville, IN Verizon Wireless Music Center Robert Earl Keen

6/22 Columbus, OH Huntington Park Robert Earl Keen

6/23 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Center Martin Sexton

6/25 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Martin Sexton

6/30 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center Martin Sexton

7/1 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center Martin Sexton

7/3 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre Zac Brown Band

7/4 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre Zac Brown Band

7/9 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Zac Brown Band

7/10 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park Zac Brown Band

7/13 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Amos Lee

7/14 Scranton, PA Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain Amos Lee

7/16 New York, NY Citi Field Zac Brown Band

7/17 New York, NY Citi Field Zac Brown Band

7/20 Virginia Beach, VA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Amos Lee

7/21 Charlotte, NC Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Amos Lee

7/23 Washington, DC Nationals Park Zac Brown Band

7/25 Louisville, KY Churchill Downs Music Festival

7/27 Atlanta, GA Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood Gov’t Mule

7/28 Tampa, FL Ford Amphitheatre Gov’t Mule

7/30 West Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre Gov’t Mule

7/31 West Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre Gov’t Mule

8/14 Wichita, KS InTrust Bank Arena Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

*8/17 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Brett Dennen

8/20 Chula Vista, CA Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre Brett Dennen

8/21 Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheater Brett Dennen

8/23 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Raphael Saadiq

8/25 Concord, CA Sleep Train Pavilion at Concord Raphael Saadiq

8/27 Marysville, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre Raphael Saadiq

8/28 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Raphael Saadiq

8/31 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena

9/3 George, WAGorge Amphitheatre Ben Harper and Relentless7

9/4 George, WAGorge Amphitheatre Ben Harper and Relentless7

9/5 George, WAGorge Amphitheatre Ben Harper and Relentless7

9/10 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

9/11 Dallas, TX Superpages.com Center Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

9/14 Omaha, NE Qwest Center Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

9/15 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears