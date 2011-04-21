Dave Matthews Band slates New York, Washington summer Caravan stops

04.21.11 7 years ago

The third and fourth dates of Dave Matthew Band Caravan’s multi-artist festivals will take place at New York City”s Governors Island, Aug. 26-28, and at the Gorge (Wash.) Amphitheater Sept. 2-4.

Guests for the New York City event include The Roots, Gogol Bordello, Josh Ritter, Robert Randolph, Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, Dispatch, and Vieux Farka Toure.

The Gorge dates will include many of the same acts as well as Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes, The Belle Brigade and more.

Dave Matthews Band will play a full set every night.

Two previous Caravan stops in Atlantic City and Chicago have already been announced.

General admission tickets for the three-day festivals are $195. Single day passes are not available.

