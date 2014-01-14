Dave Matthews Band readies extensive North American tour

Dave Matthews Band is ready for a very busy summer. They’ve announced an extensive tour of the U.S.

Billed as “A Very Special Evening with Dave Matthews Band,” the tour will will find the group performing two sets per evening, covering song selections — both electric to acoustic — from throughout their long career. Various guests — including Matthews’ longtime collaborator Tim Reynolds — will appear along the way.

The trek will kick off on May 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, TX, and wind its way across the country before wrapping up in SoCal on September 6.

In the meantime, DMB will play two-night stands in Saratoga Springs, NY, Camden, NJ, Noblesville, IN, Chicago, Hartford, CT and West Palm Beach, FL, and three consecutive nights at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley.

They’ll also continue their traditional Labor Day weekend jamboree at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA for three straight nights near the end of the summer.

Then, presumably, they’ll rest.

“I was talking to [drummer] Carter [Beauford] about how much I still like just sitting around playing music together. It’s how we started – in the basements of Carter’s and my mom’s houses,” said Matthews in a press release. “Our shows are loose, but we started thinking that maybe this summer we should make them looser and bring some of that feeling to the stage. It seems like the opposite of a safe plan, so why not?”

“Everyone was really psyched about the idea, so we’ve been busy figuring out how to turn it into the best possible experience for our fans,” added Beauford.