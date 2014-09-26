Dave Stewart’s ‘Zombie Broadway’ comic book shuffling to big screen

(CBR) Eurythmics member and record producer Dave Stewart will begin production on a film adaptation of his Virgin Comics graphic novel “Zombie Broadway,” Deadline reports.

Described as a “horror musical,” “Zombie Broadway” lives up to the promise of its eye-catching title: usical theater actors fight off waves of the undead with the power of song. The 2008 graphic novel was created by Stewart along with David Harris and co-writer Christine Schenley.

The film has already found a screenwriter and director in Cole Haddon (NBC”s “Dracula”) and acclaimed music video director Jonas Akerlund, respectively.

“I”ve always been obsessed with the idea of film married with a story and music,” Stewart said. “Jonas [Akerlund] has shot loads of music videos, but one of the first ones that caught my attention was ‘Smack My Bitch Up.” I was not let down when I met him, not only with his wild imagination but his ability to execute his ideas under massive duress of time and budget.”

“The Butler” producers Pam Williams and David Jacobson are set to produce. The film”s music will come courtesy of Dave Stewart and Michael Bradford; Stewart will also executive produce.

“Zombie Broadway” is expected to begin filming in 2015.