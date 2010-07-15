David Archuleta names new album, sets September release date

Last October, “American Idol” star David Archuleta gave fans a “Christmas from the Heart.” This fall, he’ll provide the “Other Side of Down.”

The 19/Jive effort will be released on Sept. 14, the same date that a number of other high-profile albums will drop, including Kanye West’s “Good Ass Job,” Robert Plant’s “Band of Joy,” of Montreal’s “False Priest,” Linkin Park’s “A Thousand Suns,” Jamey Johnson’s “The Guitar Song” and The Killers’ Brandon Flowers’ solo debut “Flamingo.”

“Other Side of Down” lead single “Something ‘Bout Love” started making the rounds at the end of last month and will be available to purchase on July 20. It was co-written by Archuleta, Sam Hollander, Dave Katz and Chris DeStefano and produced by S*M* & Sluggo; you can hear a high-quality stream here. Teen and pop music video director Declan Whitebloom will helm the clip.

“I’m really looking forward to releasing this album. Most of the songs on the album represent thoughts and experiences that I’ve personally gone through,” says the 19-year-old singer in a statement. This is his sophomore set. “I hope this album helps people understand more of where I’m coming from as an artist and as a person. It’s about moving forward in life, making progress in accomplishing your goals and dreams while appreciating what life has given you.”

No tour dates have been announced yet, though the Utah native is currently on the road promoting his newly penned autobiography “Chords of Strength: A Memoir of Soul, Song, And The Power of Perserverance.”