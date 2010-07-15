David Archuleta names new album, sets September release date

Last October, “American Idol” star David Archuleta gave fans a “Christmas from the Heart.” This fall, he’ll provide the “Other Side of Down.”
The 19/Jive effort will be released on Sept. 14, the same date that a number of other high-profile albums will drop, including Kanye West’s “Good Ass Job,” Robert Plant’s “Band of Joy,” of Montreal’s “False Priest,” Linkin Park’s “A Thousand Suns,” Jamey Johnson’s “The Guitar Song” and The Killers’ Brandon Flowers’ solo debut “Flamingo.”
“Other Side of Down” lead single “Something ‘Bout Love” started making the rounds at the end of last month and will be available to purchase on July 20. It was co-written by Archuleta, Sam Hollander, Dave Katz and Chris DeStefano and produced by S*M* & Sluggo; you can hear a high-quality stream here. Teen and pop music video director Declan Whitebloom will helm the clip.
“I’m really looking forward to releasing this album. Most of the songs on the album represent thoughts and experiences that I’ve personally gone through,” says the 19-year-old singer in a statement. This is his sophomore set. “I hope this album helps people understand more of where I’m coming from as an artist and as a person. It’s about moving forward in life, making progress in accomplishing your goals and dreams while appreciating what life has given you.”
No tour dates have been announced yet, though the Utah native is currently on the road promoting his newly penned autobiography “Chords of Strength: A Memoir of Soul, Song, And The Power of Perserverance.”
cannot wait to hear archuleta’s cd – i love this new song ‘something bout love’… on 1st listen. catchy beat, very danceable, s i c k vocals from david – dude is the best singer out of the bunch of the other folks releasing, hands down. lot more to this guy than meets the eye. i want to hear what he’s bringing.
Awesome! His voice is dope.
I’m counting down the days until David Archuleta’s album is released!!!
gotta hand it to David Archuleta. Sounds like a great single coming from a versatile singer. check out singing No me queda mas! Great!
Great single – looking forward to his album in the fall and more so his next album a Spanish one!
So excited about David Archuleta’s new album, Other Side of Down, and the release of the first single, Something ‘Bout Love. SBL is an upbeat song – very dance friendly pop song. I find myself singing along to the whoa oh oh’s in Something ‘Bout Love. David is a fantastic singer and this new album is going to blow everybody’s mind!
archuleta hands down – have much anticipation to hear his new cd. his new single ‘something bout love is just killer – can’t wait to download it on july 20th.
I am so excited for David Archuleta’s 2nd pop album. I love his Something ‘Bout Love single . So excited to see him again on his tour!!!
Something ‘Bout Love…fantastic song…very upbeat with meaningful lyrics! Looking forward to hearing the new album in Sept…hoping it will reflect yet more of David’s personality and undeniable talent for songwriting.
Thanks for the Jive play link for SBL. Nice quality and it loops! Can’t wait to hear him do it live – should be a crowd pleaser. I had trouble entering a vote but I’ll be buying David Archuleta’s album and I hope there is a deluxe digital version with bonus tracks.
Davids voice…Amazing> love anything he does, but news of this album is very exciting!! Can’t wait to hear new songs from David.. Something ’bout Love is so good, I love it!! think we are in for a real treat come September!!!
I’m happy for David cuz it sounds like he is happy that he has more of a voice in this album! YAY! Can’t wait!!
Poll doesn’t work, but I’ll be buying David Archuleta’s album. I absolutely love the new single and can’t wait to hear the rest of the album :)
Can’t wait! :D
