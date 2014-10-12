David Bowie’s new song is an epic seven-minute jazz number: Listen to ‘Sue’

David Bowie is back with new music – and yes, it's basically jazz.

The rock icon has dropped “Sue (Or in a Season of Crime),” a lovelorn new song from his forthcoming greatest hits album “Nothing Has Changed.” The horn-heavy tune, which premiered Sunday on BBC Music 6 and runs nearly seven-and-a-half minutes long, was produced by Bowie's longtime collaborator Tony Visconti and features the Maria Schneider Orchestra.

“Sue, I found your note/That you wrote last night/It can”t be right/You went with him,” he warbles on the song, which Rolling Stone notes is his jazziest since the title track off 1973's “Aladdin Sane.”

Recorded exclusively for the career-spanning set, “Sue” will come packaged with the B-side “'Tis A Pity She”s A Whore,” another brand-new track. The album itself drops Nov. 18.

Listen to the song below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

