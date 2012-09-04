Watch: David Byrne and St. Vincent bust a move in mysterious ‘Who’

Martin de Thurah’s work with Feist already had me boo-hooing (and singing praises), and now he has me scratching my head.

The Danish director tackled St. Vincent and David Byrne’s first collaborative single “Who,” which has the legendary Talking Heads frontman showing his latest compadre how to bust a move in the streets.

After he hits her with his car.

Or was she already in the road?

The “fault” lies with the listener, who toils with the song’s question “Who is this man?” as Byrne shimmies in his jacket and Annie Clark makes for a beautiful victim/victimizer.

“Who” is off of Byrne and St. Vincent’s collaborative full-length album “Love This Giant,” which promises many of the little angles and big instrumentation as this song. It’s out on Sept. 11.