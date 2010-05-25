David Byrne speaks out on his $1 million lawsuit against Florida governor

Florida governor Charlie Crist used Talking Heads’ “Road to Nowhere” in campaign video on his website and on YouTube earlier this year, and David Byrne is not happy about it.

The frontman and solo artist is suing Crist for $1 million, as the politician didn’t secure the rights to use the song, monetarily or withTalking Heads’ permission.

The ads were used during the Republican primaries for the state, in attacking Crist’s then-rival Marco Rubio. Crist has since gone from Republican to Independent.

Byrne wrote up his reasons for the lawsuit on his blog, and took a swipe at the Republican party while he was at it:

A while back a friend told me that the Republican Governor of Florida, Charlie Crist, was using the Talking Heads song “Road to Nowhere” in a campaign ad. He”s running for Senate.

Well, using a recording of a song, or even just using that song and not the original recording, in an advertisement without permission is illegal, unless the composition has gone into the public domain. It”s not just illegal because one is supposed to pay for such use and not paying is, well, theft – it”s also illegal because one has to ask permission, and that permission can be turned down.

Besides being theft, use of the song and my voice in a campaign ad implies that I, as writer and singer of the song, might have granted Crist permission to use it, and that I therefore endorse him and/or the Republican Party, of which he was a member until very, very recently. The general public might also think I simply license the use of my songs to anyone who will pay the going rate, but that”s not true either, as I have never licensed a song for use in an ad.

…

It might be pointed out that Republican campaign organizations have done this kind of thing before. John McCain”s campaign used the Jackson Browne song “Running on Empty” and Reagan”s folks used Springsteen”s “Born in the U.S.A.” Both were used illegally without permission, and in the case of the Jackson Browne song a lawsuit was brought. After the Republicans lost several motions attempting to dismiss Browne”s complaint, they settled with him. Part of the settlement said that the Republican National Committee promised to respect artists” rights and to obtain licenses for the use of copyrighted works in the future.

Now, there is such a thing as fair use. Typically the type of free use that doesn”t require a permission might be a student quoting a passage in a book to make a point in a graduate paper, or someone using part (not all) of “Road to Nowhere” to identify, say, the marching groove in that song as a metaphor for the inexorable forward momentum of time, or some such notion. These uses are typically exempt from licensing, permission and fees. In this case, however, the use was not to comment on or explain something about “Road to Nowhere,” “80s music in general, Talking Heads or Cajun accordion riffs – it was used solely to further Governor Crist”s advertising strategy in his Senate primary campaign… a campaign that has nothing to do with me or my music.

Another tactic the Republicans have used to justify this kind of thing is the right to political free speech. Their argument is that the song is integral to making a political point, and therefore falls under free speech. Well, that”s just crazy talk – the song has nothing to do with Crist”s political views. It simply has a title that is a handy catchphrase, as does the Jackson Browne song – but the content of the song itself doesn”t have any connection with the politician”s campaign or agenda.

Interestingly, as Daily Swarm points out, Rubio was allegedly abusing the same copyright laws with his use of Steve Miller Band’s “Take the Money and Run.” Though a suit was not filed, Miller was not pleased.