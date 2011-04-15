David Cook sets release date for sophomore set ‘This Loud Morning’

04.15.11 7 years ago

Season 7 “American Idol” winner David Cook”s sophomore major label album, “This Loud Morning,” will come out June 28 on 19/RCA.

He”ll perform first single, “The Last Goodbye,” on “AI” on April 21. He teased us by posting the lyrics on his website last week. Of course, we hear him every week on on “AI” since his remake of Simple Minds” “Don”t You Forget About Me” is this season”s farewell song to contestants voted off.

Actually, he”s been teasing us for awhile. In January, he posted a video of him working in the studio on songs “Goodbye to the Girl” and “Paper Heart.”

Matt Serletic, best known for his work with matchbox twenty and Collective Soul, produced the set, written by Cook solo and with such noted tunesmiths as David Hodges (who”s penned hits for fellow “AI” Kelly Clarkson, Ryan Tedder, Kevin Griffin and Marti Frederiksen.

Cook”s 2008 self-titled album sold more than 1 million copies and included the hit “Light On.”

