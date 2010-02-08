David Cook spills the beans on his second post-‘American Idol’ set

David Cook has some pretty different plans for his next album, by his own admission. “I”ve got lofty ideas, man,” he says. “So it”s just a matter of implementing them.

The “American Idol” season 7 champ wants to break the tight, guitar-oriented mold had adhered to on his self-titled major label debut. Among the ideas he”s tossing around are recording an a cappella song in the vein of Imogen Heap, and relying more on piano than the six string, he tells Entertainment Weekly”s Popwatch.

Unlike his self-titled, platinum-plus 2008 set, which he worked on while on the road, he’s separating the touring and recording process this time around and let himself be in the moment. “With this being the first big tour that I”d ever been on,” he says. “I really wanted to take the time to appreciate it and get out and experience things. What was great was it allowed me to stockpile ideas.”

Among the songwriters he”s working with are ex-Evanscence member David Hodges and producer Brian Howes, both of whom have written with other “Idols,” including Kelly Clarkson and Daughtry. Howes wrote “Light On,” the megahit from Cook”s debut album, with Soundgarden”s Chris Cornell. He hopes to work with Max Martin and Ryan Tedder.

In addition to a possible all-vocal track, Cook says he”d like to have the second post-“Idol” set focus more on piano. The last album had a guitar-based “wall of sound,” he says, adding he”d like to “use guitar less as the basis of a song and have it [be] just another instrument” for the new set.

He’s hoping for a mid-2010 release date.

Cook admits that unlike some of his fellow “Idols,” he was slow to warm to Twitter, but now he enjoys it as a communication tool. “I love it now because it”s a direct way to put something out there with my fans,” he says. “I just try not to get too mundane about it.”