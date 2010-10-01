David E. Kelley may bring ‘Wonder Woman’ back to TV

After years of failed stabs at a big screen “Wonder Woman” franchise, might the DC heroine be coming back to the small screen instead?
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Brothers TV is developing a TV pilot built around Wonder Woman, lining up David E. Kelley to write and produce the project.
It’s unclear which incarnation of “Wonder Woman” Kelley would be working with, whether he’d attempt to update the classic Lynda Carter version from the ’70s, or start with the newly updated DC look for the character.
Warner Brothers and producer Joel Silver have been trying to mount a feature version of “Wonder Woman” for roughly a decade. Even when the pieces seemed to be in place — “Buffy” creator Joss Whedon sure seemed like a no-brainer to write and direct — nothing even came close to production.
Kelley seems like a bit less of an obvious choice than Whedon, though he’s never shied from female-centric dramas both successful (“Ally McBeal”) and comically unsuccessful (“Snoops,” “girls club”). NBC has Kelley’s next series, the midseason drama “Harry’s Law,” starring Kathy Bates, one of the few women in the industry never rumored for the lead in Whedon’s “Wonder Woman” film.
“Wonder Woman” would enter a TV landscape that has seen mixed results for female-driven action shows in recent years. NBC’s “Bionic Woman” reboot and FOX’s “Dollhouse” were both low-rated, while The CW’s “Nikita” is only succeeding this fall based on the netlet’s very low bar for success.
Boo. We want a movie version of ‘Wonder Woman’ not a TV one. And not one from David E Kelly!
Well, this will be crap
If Nikita is doing well on the CW, maybe Wonder Woman could also be a CW show and have Nikita as the lead in? The CW is airing Smallville (and maybe the Blue Beetle show if they decide to make it) and the WB has the rights to DC superhero shows. The CW could probably pull off a Wonder Woman show where she’s in her early 20s. I don’t know if it would be any good, but I could see that fitting in with their lineup.
Are there any finality about wonder woman coming back in television?ï»¿ this may not be a bad idea… after all WW is historicaly rich and interesting… being in television if planned and executed well might work. lotsa luck… hope they would plan to make a movie aswell
I’m a big big WW fan. But have to admit it’s difficult to launch Wonder Woman nowadays because her costume is cartoony and would look ridiculous running aroundï»¿ in broad daylight fighting crime unless DC and warner bros carefully plan the plot. Put in Cheetah, giganta perhaps medussa and other dc villains associated with WW in wreaking havoc. Oh, having Ares would be cool too. Having strong powerful villains would be vital for a strong plot. Rather having to fight crimes and spys.
Don’t lose the costume though cause it’s not WW without the costume… having the bracelet lasso etc, those are important elements. Make her fly now like superman, since she does in comics . put her in a kick @#$% battle and show a little vulnerabilty on WW… a little bruise here and blood there…ï»¿ and if she needs to escape cause she’s badly injured instead of invisible jet, make it a chariot that travels light speed soï»¿ wont be too corny after all special effect even for television have greatly improved since the 70’s when WW first aired in TV.
One thing also perhaps it came to a point for Warner Bros and DC to have difficult time re-making WW is because She is linked so much in real life… Well, Superman has The Daily Planet, krypton, Metropolis. Batman has Gotham. Thus easy to come up with a good plot. Unlike WW she only has Themyscira or Paradise Island as some people know it… outside that Island she has nothing. WW movie or TV story can’t just revolve on that island.
I hope that DC and WB would come up a really really good storyline for WW… Pls Pls Pls… I love love to see WW making a comeback.