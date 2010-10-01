David E. Kelley may bring ‘Wonder Woman’ back to TV

After years of failed stabs at a big screen “Wonder Woman” franchise, might the DC heroine be coming back to the small screen instead?

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Warner Brothers TV is developing a TV pilot built around Wonder Woman, lining up David E. Kelley to write and produce the project.

It’s unclear which incarnation of “Wonder Woman” Kelley would be working with, whether he’d attempt to update the classic Lynda Carter version from the ’70s, or start with the newly updated DC look for the character.

Warner Brothers and producer Joel Silver have been trying to mount a feature version of “Wonder Woman” for roughly a decade. Even when the pieces seemed to be in place — “Buffy” creator Joss Whedon sure seemed like a no-brainer to write and direct — nothing even came close to production.

Kelley seems like a bit less of an obvious choice than Whedon, though he’s never shied from female-centric dramas both successful (“Ally McBeal”) and comically unsuccessful (“Snoops,” “girls club”). NBC has Kelley’s next series, the midseason drama “Harry’s Law,” starring Kathy Bates, one of the few women in the industry never rumored for the lead in Whedon’s “Wonder Woman” film.

“Wonder Woman” would enter a TV landscape that has seen mixed results for female-driven action shows in recent years. NBC’s “Bionic Woman” reboot and FOX’s “Dollhouse” were both low-rated, while The CW’s “Nikita” is only succeeding this fall based on the netlet’s very low bar for success.