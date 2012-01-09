David Fincher, Woody Allen make the cut for DGA

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) has announced this year’s slate of nominees for excellence in directing, and chalk another guild citation up for David Fincher, who somehow got in for “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” Also nominated was Woody Allen for “Midnight in Paris,” while Steven Spielberg and Tate Taylor were snubbed for Best Picture contenders “War Horse” and “The Help,” respectively (both of which I had expected to get in). So was respected auteur Terrence Malick for “The Tree of Life.”
This announcement is largely considered the most important harbinger of Oscar, as the 14,000-member organization often taps directors of films that go on to receive Best Picture nominations from the Academy. With the expanded Best Picture field, first to 10 and this year to anywhere between five and 10, the odds get even better, of course, but this is a good way of whittling the field down to the pulpy center of industry favorites.
The real story here is the strong showing of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” with the major guilds, having now added this feather to the PGA nomination it received last week.
I’m a little confused as to why this is happening. It feels like either lazy, knee-jerk voting based on residual respect from his stellar run last year (that ended with no Oscar to show for it) or…what? I don’t know. And no, the answer can’t just be “maybe the movie is just that good.” Because…it’s not. But with this and PGA, I think we have to consider it a likely Best Picture nominee. Ay, ay, ay.
Alright, I won’t be annoying any further on that score. Steven Spielberg getting snubbed by a guild that tends to be slavish when it comes to him is significant, and added with a lack of industry goodwill so far (ADG, SAG and WGA snubs), could be indicative of a sinking ship. Then again, “Munich” didn’t exactly light up the guild circuit either.
Woody Allen asserts the dominance of “Midnight in Paris” this season with a key nomination today. The film now has PGA, SAG ensemble and WGA nods in its cap. Meanwhile, “The Descendants” becomes the only film to show a perfect record with the guilds thus far as Alexander Payne was naturally chalked up for a notice.
Tomorrow the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) speaks up. A week from today, the American Cinema Editors (ACE) announcement drops (another key precursor guild), while the Cinema Audio Society (CAS) reveals its list of nominees on Thursday, January 19. The first guild awards ceremony of the year will be the PGA Awards, held on Saturday, January 21.
The 2011 DGA nominees are:
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”
David Fincher, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”
This whole season is turning out to be rather uninspired…
So, does that mean Dragon Tattoo is in? Because it really shouldn’t be.
Agreed. What do people see in that film?
Dragon Tattoo is indeed IN. I have a feeling it’s because it happens to be one of Fincher’s best. And Fincher’s a great director.
Not a big fan of the film. This probably also means Mara is in. Adios Close. I’ve officially broken up with the Oscars.
IAMSOPISSEDMALICKWASN’TNOMINATEDFUCKTHEWORLDRIGHTNOW
Wouldn’t be happy if Fincher gets in yet Nolan was left off last year for a true director’s film.
agreed @Laura Stewart – I am going to have to have a trial separation with the Oscars this year, hopefully by next year we can reconcile our differences and make up. I would never have expected it to come to this but I am truly flabbergasted at how low they have stooped this year (in terms of recognizing films that shoot straight down the middle IMHO.)
:( (Though I am very happy for Williams, Swinton, and Fassy).
Dragon Tattoo has done well with the guilds and is doing well at the box office. It’s gotta be in for Best Picture and could be for Fincher. I’d like the Fincher nom (“fuck you you fucking fuck”s), but not at the expense of Malick. C’mon, AMPAS directors, through that Terry a bone!
throw! (hitfix snipers)
Is this the same guild that gave Tom Hooper the win over Fincher or a different one? Obviously the same guild that shat on Fincher last year would not give him a nod for career worst work this year?
Well, it’s not like he’s going to win for this, either. You’re speaking of the Guild as if it’s one person, and not a hive of contrasting opinions — no doubt many DGA members voted for Fincher over Hooper last year. No doubt many of them voted for him again this time.
Fincher > Payne, anyway (speaking of career-worst work).
Fincher > Every other nominee other than Scorsese
I just find it surprising that Fincher has such support that he can get in for his worst film when he could not win for one of the best films of last year.
I disliked Descendants but I would vote Payne over Fincher. Seriously though neither of these guys should be in over Malick, Refn, Miller, Alfredson, Ramsay etc.. It’s a joke really.
His worst film is Panic Room.
Panic Room is bad but not as painful to get through as Dragon Tattoo.
I wonder WHY the critics and the debates haven’t been: Is the American production of the Dragon Tattoo sufficiently better than the foreign language one?
Both “The Game” and “Panic Room” are most certainly on a lesser tier than “Dragon Tattoo”. I’m not going to act like it’s any higher than that on the spectrum, but Kris, your complete bias against this film is really showing right now. (And no, the answer can’t just be “maybe the movie is just that good.” Because…it’s not.) Especially when you still seem to be clinging on to the BP hopes for “War Horse”, which is clearly going the route of “Invictus”. I saw the film yesterday, God knows what alternate cut you saw that made you believe the academy would give a BP oscar to such an unashamedly half-baked effort from a director of Spielberg’s prowess. I’m not about to accuse the Academy of having taste in their winners circle, but when it’s someone like Spielberg, it has to meet a certain standard to win, which “War Horse” most certainly does not.
“Dragon Tattoo” may not be doing stellar box office, but it’s certainly doing better than “War Horse”. And the critics seem to like it a lot more than “War Horse” (86% vs. 77% on RT). I know you’d say those stats are irrelevant, but to blast “Dragon Tattoo” on the basis of it’s popularity and then give a pass to “War Horse”.
The Game is leagues better than Dragon Tattoo.
Richard: Why wasn’t the discussion – is The Departed better than Infernal Affairs?
Dylan: Who is giving War Horse a pass? If anything, it’s getting more unnecessary hate. (Also its top critics rating is higher than Dragon Tattoo.)
Rashad: In most circles, “War Horse” isn’t getting a pass. I’m merely surprised that Kris took “Moneyball” out of his BP predictions and kept it in. I know Kris isn’t over the moon for “War Horse” personally and has indicated his own problems with the film, but I think he went big on it in terms of oscar potential and hasn’t let go of it a much as the guilds voting has indicated we all probably should. I know it got a PGA nom, but I think this in “Invictus” from 2 years ago. And you’re quite right about “War Horse” having a higher top critics rating than “Dragon Tattoo”, but it’s pretty close anyway.
Matthew- agree to disagree on that one.
It’s not that I’m reticent to let go because I “went big on it.” See, I deal with this every year. The guilds come in, everyone thinks it definitely means this or that, the chatter is deafening, and then it turns out, lo and behold, the guilds don’t match the Academy’s mindset perfectly. And everyone just forgets how loud and annoying they were about it. (I’m specifically reminded of the Social Network/King’s Speech situation last year.)
but that was a case where The Kings Speech started winning guild awards, which The Social Network was still nominated for. War Horse hasn’t really gotten the nominations to indicate any sort of major popularity. I just don’t see it happening anymore.
No, I’m talking about how everyone moves with the breeze and did so last year with Social Network’s precursor dominance. The big “uh-oh” moment for just about everyone was the PGA win. A few of us, though, were there long before that.
I wish I got what people saw in Hugo or MiP.
Shame about Spielberg. My favorite movie of the year isn’t looking good at all. Oh well. Yay Fincher.
Yes but this means that next year Lincoln is a lock!
unless Spielberg delivers another film similar to War Horse…..
Next year, Spielberg isn’t coming for just a DGA award. He’s coming back for EVERYTHING.
That should have been Fincher’s line last year……
Next year comes The Master. And I’m not talking about Spielberg, but PTA.
“And no, the answer can’t just be ‘maybe the movie is just that good.’ Because…it’s not.”
Orrr maybe you’re just wrong. ;)
Nah. Couldn’t be.
Or maybe, the Guilds just really like the movie! Can’t that be it? You can’t tell me this is the first time they’re really liked a movie you really didn’t.
I went in prepared to dislike Dragon Tattoo -mostly because I found the purpose of it being remade 1 yr. after the Swedish version to be murky, and also because I was SICK of hearing about Rooney Mara – I walked out of the theater being pleasantly surprised. But I’m still stunned at the guild reactions.
JJ1- as am I, but they could be doing a lot worse. I congratulate them for passing over a nod for Tate Taylor and a very lesser effort by Spielberg.
I think Kris is just really sour about this one. Because you could insert “The Help” into that quote and it would mean the exact same thing. But Kris likes that film, so lets not dare take the guilds to task for rewarding it amongst the best of the year.
Yeah, I agree, DylanS. I don’t care for Dragon Tattoo that much, but clearly lots of other people do. Same for The Help (which is obviously a totally different situation, right Kris?)
It’s just completely impossible that other people disagree with you? Jeez, I don’t recall you being this strident in the past.
The Help is a better movie than The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. For a boatload of reasons. (Yeah, I said it.) Don’t be so annoying about it. Get your own site and offer your own opinions if it bothers you so much that I offer mine here.
“Strident!?” /margaretreference
I know that was directed more at Liz, but I enjoy your opinions and your stridency a great deal;). I ususally find myself agreeing with you, and I’m happy to disagree with you on this particular matter, and I would LOVE to hear that boatload of reasons. I’m curious, is one of them that Tate Taylor is a better director than David Fincher :)
That is not one of them. Just from the outset, The Help had some semblance of thematic virtue. Dragon just doesn’t. And the fact that Fincher seems entirely bored with the material and doesn’t really add much to it makes it add up to a big so what of a movie. It’s inherently flawed and bad.
In terms of thematic virtue, I find “The Help” to be extraordinarily watered-down. On the other hand, I think “Dragon Tattoo” (which does have thematic virtue) goes about presenting it in a way that’s heavy-handed. I get people calling it out as lazy, because Fincher certainly isn’t reinventing himself, but I don’t think lazy the right word. I think it’s that people expect Fincher to not repeat himself and were surprised by how he’s in autopilot here. I don’t think adding anything to the material would’ve made any significant improvements, because it’s overstuffed as it is. The novel is inherently flawed, and there’s not mch anybody can do about those flaws. I think Zaillian gave him the best adaptation of that book he was gonna get.
I would put “The Help” and “Dragon Tattoo” on the same level — I think, in the end, they’re both equally bland. Just because the former has the “semblance of thematic virtue” that Fincher’s film lacks, that doesn’t escape the fact that, for me, “The Help” goes about expressing those values in (annoyingly) generic, vanilla ways.
I still think Fincher’s approach to “Dragon Tattoo” was crooked — i.e., attempting to give hollow material stern importance — but at least it’s compelling from a sensory standpoint. At the very least, the 158 minutes of “Dragon Tattoo” felt leagues quicker than the 146 of “The Help.”
“The Help,” however, is more successful in achieving what it’s striving for, so I’ll give it that. I just find its interests very, well, uninteresting.
Now, the question is: will Dragon Tattoo make it to a Best Picture nom?
Uninspired season? I say its always nice to see America’s two greatest filmmakers alive get some recognition. Plus I’m betting Marty takes his second Oscar this year. And Woody his fourth.
I’m not the world’s biggest fan of TGWTDT, but I like the shake-up it’s given the race in the last week and I’ll certainly take his nom over Spielberg’s or Taylor’s.
How is this a shake-up? A shake-up would be Refn getting in or McQueen or Ramsey or god forbid they recognize Malick… that would be ridiculous in the best way possible.
Wow if any of those four names had been nominated – THAT would have been one of the coolest things ever (add in von Trier as well and you’d really have a party). As it is now, all the directors nominated have either won a DGA award (Scorcese, Allen, and Fincher) or have been nominated before (Payne). Hazanavicius is the only newbie of the bunch and he was always going to be included in the end. So it really turns out they are just recognizing more of their own and that is probably going to happen again at the Oscars as well. :^(
I think this is actually good news for Malick, because now that Spielberg isn’t likely get in for Best Director, I see Malick getting in for Director and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” getting in for Best Picture. I still think The Help is in the top 5 for best picture.
Yeah, I can still see Malick being a surprise nominee for the Oscar, much like David Lynch with Mulholland Drive (who also had no DGA nod for that film).
How is this good for Malick? If anything, it’s worse because all of these films have had more support than War Horse.
Is good in the sense that there is one slot open for Best Director, and even though Fincher seems live a very likely possibility I think in the end the fact that there is more competition, for that slot, is gonna benefit whose film is likely to be rank first or second.
Found this slightly surprising, it’s Woody’s first DGA nomination since 1990.
That shouldn’t be a surprise. Allen has been making mediocre films for a long time.
Yet in that same time frame, he’s received six WGA nominations. That’s why I find it surprising.
It is surprising. Husbands & Wives, Deconstructing Harry and even Bullets Over Broadway are much stronger films than Midnight in Paris. So, yeah Alynch. It is surprising. The Industry truly loves this film.
Match Point stands above everything else.
I’ll stand up for Husbands and Wives. No, it’s not Woody’s best, but it’s his most unsettling. (I say that totally separate from the fact that it came out soon after he left Farrow for Soon-Yi.) The scene in the street between Sidney Pollack and Lysette Anthony is one of the most abusive scenes I’ve ever seen on film. When a few people laughed during it in the theater, I could barely contain myself. Allen proved in that scene how violent words can be, and Pollack gave possibly his greatest performance.
Kris there is many a critic that would disagree with you about Dragon Tattoo not being a good movie, and it appears the guilds love it. I thought it was a superbly directed thriller, with a great lead female performance, but its narrative leaves a lot to be desired. It doesn’t stack up when compared to Seven or Zodiac, but those films had much better screenplays and more interesting characters. I don’t think that is Fincher’s fault. This race continues to be all over the place, except for the inevitable conclusion that The Artist wins best picture in a walk, probably best director too. It won’t be a horrid Best Picture winner (that honor definitely goes to King’s Speech and Crash), but it certainly won’t be an inspired one either. I’m ready to move on to next season. This one has been kind of a bore.
You can’t get a good movie out of a bad script, but I’m glad people are dazzled by the “cool.”
Nevertheless, despite my belly-aching on this element, I’m actually excited at the race being all over the place.
Exactly. I may not be happy Oscar morning. But I’m happier now that everything is kinda floating in the air, and not settled.
I guess my problem is that even with so many surprise elements coming into the race now, they aren’t going to amount to a hill of beans come Oscar night. The Artist is the only candidate in it to win it, which is both uninspiring and disappointing. As lovely as the film is on first glance… it doesn’t stay with you.
“You can’t get a good movie out of a bad script…”
Maybe not, but you can at least admit that exciting direction can elevate a so-so script to considerable heights. Take “Drive,” for example — I think much of that film’s magic comes from the fact that the script is actually quite predictable and and unsurprising (from a big-picture standpoint), and yet Refn infuses it with such vivacity and power.
I’m speaking generally, by the way — I’m not a “Dragon Tattoo” fan.
Thekingbulletin, I think what you’re trying to say is: *of course* you can get a good movie out of a bad script. That’s what Hollywood auteurs have been doing for a century. And Tapley, maybe some people are dazzled by the “cool,” but let’s not pretend that’s all there is to it, okay? It’s a little reductive. And obviously, some people like the movie. You like The Help. A lot of people don’t. Same thing, right?
Ha! I just prefer not to be so black-and-white about areas as vague and indefinable as these. But I won’t deny for a second that I’ve seen some good movies that I believe to have bad scripts. I don’t think there’s any doubt about it.
Wow. I don’t know. I don’t get it. I saw GWTDT this weekend. I’ve never read the books (not my thing) and did not see the original film adaptation, so I went in cold. I found the film well made, but I’m confused as to why it’s doing so well with the guilds, particularly WGA and DGA. I found the lead characters interesting and compelling. But the central mystery driving the movie is weak and unoriginal, in my opinion. I’ve seen more satisfying mysteries on TV procedurals. I seriously left the movie going, that’s it? That’s what the two leads spent all that time investigating? I also found the movie too long. I even found Reznor’s score intrusive at times.
Again, it’s a well made film. And I love Fincher’s work. But man. I would have rather the surprise been a nomination for Malick or Refn.
Couldn’t agree more with this! I appreciated GWTDT just fine, and even enjoyed some of the setpieces, but overall the film just seemed so unnecessary and uninspired compared to previous Fincher films. Maybe the book series really is that well liked?
I also wish that a surprise nomination for Malick or Refn had occurred, just to recognize something bold. But, alas it appears mediocrity is the name of the game this year (excluding Hugo and The Artist which I haven’t seen yet.)
Comparable to The Big Sleep, then? Not that I’m arguing they’re on the same level in any regard, just that Sleep gets a pass for having characters much more interesting than its mystery plot.
Fincher baby! So glad he got in over subpar directorial efforts from Spielberg and fucking Tate Taylor. I think people just dig the film and how well it was crafted. I wouldn’t look into it too much.
So pleased. Dragon Tattoo is a FAR better film than War Horse. I wouldn’t even nominate War Horse for Best Picture.
Why are people surprised?
Mainstream audiences, which i include Guild and Academy members, hates some of the critics darlings this year- Tree of Life, Drive, and Melancholia. They don’t get those movies and don’t like them.
Embracing Fincher is their way of appearing to be hip, cool, edgy. He will be their fall back choice from now on to make it appear they are “hip” and on the cutting edge.
You’re reading into this too much. Just because they liked Dragon Tattoo doesn’t mean didn’t like those other films. They just liked Dragon Tattoo more…
And to be honest, Fincher may well have ranked above Allen.
What this shows me most of all …
Midnight in Paris in IN. DGA nom, SAG Ensemble nom. Bingo.
Otherwise, these results strenthen that The Artist, The Descendants, and Hugo are the “3”.
War Horse. No idea what’s going on. No DGA, WGA, ADG. And though it made 13 longlists with BAFTA, I think only 3 of those are asterisked, thus far. I think it’s still in BP. But it’s def. on shaky ground, and seemingly not the “for the win” that some thought it could be weeks ago. Could the good, but not great box office have anything to do with it; that it will only gonna tap out at, say, $80 million and not an assumed $100 mill +. ???
Dragon Tattoo. I actually really liked this version, though it pales to the Swedish one. That said, I find the Guild love fascinating. PGA, DGA, WGA, ADG. It’s got it all so far. But can it still make it into the BP conversation? Seems so, for now.
Right now I see the BP race as:
The Artist – IN
The Descendants – IN
Hugo – IN
Midnight in Paris – IN
The Help – IN
——–after that———
War Horse, Dragon Tattoo, Moneyball?
——–after that———-
Not feelin’ the love for The Tree of Life, at all. No PGA, DGA, WGA, BAFTA, etc..
So if it’s 7 and not 8 … who’s out? War Horse, Dragon, or Moneyball?
And can something like War Horse or The Help still win BP without director’s support, a la Driving Miss Daisy?
Regarding your last question: No. It’s between The Artist and The Descendants, and that’s not going to change.
I initially thought 7 but now that Dragon Tattoo’s getting the guilds love I think we’re going to end up with 8. Your 5 INs + War Horse + Moneyball + Dragon Tattoo. Still think BP’s The Artist’s to lose though…
I’d like to think that Spielberg split his vote just like in 2002 when he came up with two of the very best directed films of the year. Whatever. Nihilism sells nowadyas. I don’t know why. Props to Spielberg for clearly making a film does NOT Oscar bait.
And it’s all too clear they are nominating films and not work. Take “Midnight in Paris”. Great film but where was DGA when he did “Match Point”? It’s not even his best film of the last four years. Scorsese is getting into a default nominee mode. 4 nominations out of last five films is a bit much. Hooray for overcompensating I guess.
Payne’s done better work elsewhere too.
They could have done better. Elitism and good taste are not the same thing.
It also shows that it’s just not a great year for movies. I know, I know … we all have our bunch of favorites. But on the whole, I think this year is a shadow of ’10, ’07, 02, 99, etc).
War Horse is dripping with Oscar bait. That’s why people are surprised that it’s not resonating with the guilds. It should be included as part of the fake trailers for Tropic Thunder 2.
Seriously, DGA where were you when Allen did “Purple Rose Of Cairo”? Sigh…
Ugh, so true.
One of the most annoying things about guilds and the Academy is they wait until after someone has been doing good work for like ten to fifteen years until they finally start recognizing them and it’s usually for weaker films. So when Nic Refn and Paul Thomas Anderson make some lame films (if possible) in 2020 they will win Best Director at DGA and The Oscars.
Wow, it’s so refreshing that someone who doesn’t like Tattoo. I’ve been visiting AwardsDaily and the constant love of Fincher and Tattoo is really a turn-off. Whoever has a different opinion gets bashed constantly.
The DGA love of Fincher is not surprising because he now carries the goodwill and sympathy from last year (not only actors can do that). It just sucks he took the spot for better directors this year like Malick and Refn (or even . Not a big fan of Hugo, but the direction is indeed top-notch. Thank God Taylor didn’t get in because the actresses really elevate the material and the uninspired direction.
forgot to mention Lars von Trier as well…lol
well, if Malick gets shut out again, maybe he will carry the goodwill to next year (if he ever finish another movie), hopefully for a great movie as well…
Wow Fincher. I’ve know people who think that’s a great movie. I guess they’re not alone…
Who’s the favorite? Scorsese?
Prob Michel.
Favorite would have to be Hazanavicius I’d think. Even with the noms being somewhat all over the place, The Artist is becoming a juggernaut. I would not be surprised to see it take Picture, Director, and Actor at the Oscars
Yep. Weinstein will take the top categories two years running.
I didn’t actually think Spielberg would be left out, but I’m very pleased to see it happen. Would have preferred Refn or Malick to get in, but I still think the directors’ branch is more likely to make that happen.
I shake my head at the Spielberg hate. Is War Horse anywhere near his best film? Absolutely not. But for this year, I think it was a well directed, well acted, magnificently staged, edited, photographed film that made me cry like a baby. I’m saddened by the vitriol it’s gotten in some circles.
It’s not the worst movie of the year, but it’s not even close to the best. It’s such a lazy, uninspired choice by a director whose foray into animation was much more successful than relying on his laurels. He should not get an automatic pass just because of his pedigree.
I happened to dislike his animated offering. Nil characterizations, and a monotonous non-stop whirl of sound and pixels. I overreact. But really, it did nothing for me. Couldn’t wait for it to be over so I could bolt.
If Tintin ended up being better than War Horse, then the latter wasn’t going anywhere – and here it shows.
Awesome nominees. Surprised to see Fincher doing so well so far, after a mildly positive reception. Can’t wait to check out ‘Dragon Tattoo’.
Here’s the thing about War Horse: I couldn’t be less interested in seeing this movie. I have had several opportunities to attend screenings but there was always something else (including sleeping or web-surfing) that took priority. I’m not going to receive a screener, because it wasn’t nominated for any SAG awards. And nobody I know (except Oscar bloggers) is even talking about it. I just don’t see this film inspiring much passion this award season.
i mostly like your update predictions on the side, but there’s no way Dragon Tattoo gets just a Best Picture nomination. My guess is that if it gets strong enough support for a Best Picture nod, the support will be there for Mara to get a Best Actress nomination, probably filling Glenn Close or Tilda Swinton’s slot. I also like it’s chances at Adapted Screenplay more than Drive or TTSS. Original Score is probably a given, and toss in Editing or Cinematography. Honestly Fincher will probably get nominated for Best Director if the film is nominated for Best Picture. That’s six nominations, with Best Actress and the tech nomination being the shakiest in my mind.
wow, hold on. I really don’t see Close or Swinton making it into the Best Actress field now that I think about it.
Meryl Streep
Viola Davis
Michelle Williams
Rooney Mara
Charlize Theron
That’s my five too. And totally agree with your previous comment.
Oh I can now see BP, BD, Mara, AS, Ed, CIN, Sound, Score for Dragon Tattoo.
I don’t agree with some of those, but at this rate, it could all happen.
I think it just so happens that two of the categories (Director, Adapted) are run by Guy. amaybe Score too. I wonder where he would slot it in Best Picture.
Swinton will not be left out. She and Meryl are the frontrunners for BAFTA and I don’t see her missing after BFCA, GG, SAG, and BAFTA nominations. She’s in. Mara will probably knock out Close (which is totally fine by me). I don’t think this is Charlize’s year, unfortunately. I loved her performance and the film but the buzz seems pretty mute on Young Adult. I would axe Davis for Theron, but that won’t happen. I haven’t seen The Iron Lady yet, so I can’t really comment on Streep.
I love your list @cinejab although I think Swinton deserves to be in and she has picked up a boatload of critics prizes and all the precursors. I’d be devastated if YA didn’t receive any recognition… if Charlize doesn’t get in :( then I hope Diablo does because it really does deserve more love. To quote Kris, “people be crazy.”
Glenn Close is definitely out of the Oscar race, but Tilda Swinton was just amazing in “We need to talk about Kevin”, so she is a lock (in my opinion). Viola Davis, Meryl Streep and Michelle Williams are also for an Oscar nomination, but I’d rather see Elizabeth Olsen or Kirsten Dunst in the 5th place instead of Rooney Mara.
Can not say I agree with a nomination for Fincher. I think it is his least impressive work, direction wise, since ‘Panic Room’; and guys like Malick, Refn, Miller and McQueen had a stronger impact on their material and the result was much more impressive.
I don’t think it means anything for Malick – I still say he’s a surprise upset for the win, if Scorsese and Hazy split votes, but Spielberg is toast. And deservedly so.
Never count Spielberg out. The DGA is usually a little more adventurous with their noms than the Academy. I could easily see Fincher out and Spielberg back in with the Oscars. Or Malick back in and Fincher out. But if there was a body that was going to nominate Refn, it would’ve been the DGA. It’s a shame, Drive being in the hunt would really have made the race more interesting.
Here’s one other thing regarding Dragon Tattoo. My opinion aside, when checking my facebook over the last few weeks, quite a few of my friends/family saw Dragon Tattoo and would include comments like “it was awesome!!!” “SO good!” “loved it” “just like the book!” “didn’t think it could top the Swedish version”. The shizz is popular right now.
FWIW, it is better than the Swedish version. But in my opinion, that wasn’t hard to do.
I though TGWTDT was awesome, but for the same reasons I thought Transformers 3 was awesome. Kris hit on it a few posts ago. It was COOL!
But it is completely underserving of a best picture nod. Nominate Reznor again though, or any year for that matter!
Agreed. I would say it deserves noms for Mara, Reznor, Editing, and maybe cinematography. As far as directing, there were much better efforts this year (Malick, Refn, McQueen)
Though TGWDT is a better directed film than the Swedish version, as a mystery-thriller I thought it was a dud.
The three things I take away from this are that Midnight in Paris is now in if there was any question, that Dragon Tattoo is indeed a legit contender, and War Horse might wind up with no major category noms.
I think Kris updated predictions are still underestimating Dragon Tattoo a bit, I can’t see it getting a BP nom and then nothing else; I feel in major categories that Mara will knock out Close (given the chilly critical and b.o. reception Albert Nobbs got at its release), Adapted Screenplay can’t be ruled out, and it seems to be a contender for editing, cinematography, and original score on the technical side.
Midnight In Paris, I love. But that doesn’t mean I understand how this movie is faring well in the awards season. American version of the Dragon Tattoo, not so much.
I think people are underestimating the strength of Midnight in Paris. There is no doubt in my mind its in the Top 5, and with the DGA, could very well be in the top 3.
Remember, this was supposed to be the SAG “actors” movie. Yet it continues to get recognized by the critics, producers, writers, and now directors. That is a big chunk of AMPAS.
Very true
That’s why I think Woody has a strong chance winning the Original Screenplay award.
Thrilled to see Fincher getting in, if only because a certain pair of Oscar podcasters seemed to have all but written the movie off completely. :D
Plus, it just stirs things up. Shows that there are still possibilities for surprises. Makes for a much more fun Oscar season, regardless of what one’s opinion is. I imagine Fincher is the one who is most likely to be replaced one Oscar morning, but still, yay!
And the film now grabbing PGA, DGA and WGA certainly makes one wonder if this is THE late-breaking horse. Could Mara get in, despite getting passed over by SAG and BFCA? Certainly feels like far more possible now than a few weeks ago.
God, your hatred towards Dragon Tattoo is really getting annoying.
His “hatred” towards the film isn’t annoying at all, especially in comparison to Awardsdaily and Hollywood-Elsewhere and their vitriol against War Horse.
Kris is actually pretty low-key when it comes to what films he likes and doesn’t like in the race. And more importantly, he doesn’t let it affect the business of covering the Oscar race.
Feel free to ignore it, then.
Could it just be that the story of Dragon Tattoo is something that a lot of people find excellent? I mean, I liked the Swedish original about as much as I like Fincher’s version (which is to say, quite a bit, but nothing too excessive), but was equally as surprised when the original kept winning best foreign film prizes and best actress attention. Same deal, really.
I think it’s simply that. I know it has it’s detractors. But the film is well-acted, very well-crafted. The Swedish version did well with critics, box office, and some higher profile awards. The Fincher version is doing similarly. And facebook seems high on it. It is going over well (if not amazingly, as a whole).
If we still had 5 Best Picture nominees, I’m pretty sure they would be The Artist, Hugo, The Descendants, Midnight in Paris, and The Help. Taylor would be left out of Best Director, leaving the lone director slot for either Malick or Fincher.
Let me just say that I think there’s a decent chance that we could see The Tree of Life get in for Best Picture even without Malick making it in for Best Director. I assume that if Malick misses out on Director (which is looking more and more likely), he won’t miss by much. Add the support from the directors who voted for him to the tech voters who will undoubtedly admire the film, and I think it could be just enough to carry it to a Best Picture nod. I know it seems like the kind of movie that would get in for Director but not Picture, but the new rule change might actually make the reverse a distinct possibility.
Kris Tapley is a self absorbed blogging snob and thats why I often read Awards Daily way more now…anyways i cant believe the hate for dragon tattoo because its truly a work of genius and also the hate for War Horse? Come on, its an epic heartwarming masterpiece!
Kris likes War Horse. I don’t. But we welcome all opinions here — no snobbery going on. (I admit I do baulk at the word “masterpiece” in this context, though.)
Really? Because, AD has TKS. 1 year and counting…
@Guy: War Horse was a movie that shocked everyone I know who saw it because it was soo good! Its the best film Ive seen this whole year!
@Richarda: sorry what did the TKS stand for?
The King’s Speech. Every post manages to be a swipe at TKS and Hooper–including every Dragon Tattoo post because its TSN’s (The Social Network) director. The last part is a conjecture. But…bloggers are allowed to have opinions. The internet is not my mirror.
Kris, I really admire the site you’ve built and I’m charmed by your ornery presence, so I don’t mean to sound snotty or dismissive when I say that I can’t understand what you mean when you say The Help has “the semblance of thematic virtue.” Do you mean that it has a didactic point to make (in which case I don’t see what you mean by “thematic”)? Do you mean that it’s thematically consistent (unified)? I’m genuinely trying to understand your (and some other critics’) “boatload of reasons” for admiring the film. Everyone keeps assuming it will become a Best Picture nominee even though the precursors haven’t shown it much favor.