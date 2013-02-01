David Fincher directing Justin Timberlake’s ‘Suit & Tie’ video

Only a few names pack enough clout and budget to rope in director David Fincher for a music video. Justin Timberlake is among those names.

Timberlake and Fincher worked together on “The Social Network,” so now they’ve recombined for “Suit & Tie,” the singer’s comeback single with Jay-Z. The Playlist got the confirmation, which means that Fincher has returned to an artform that put him on the map to begin with.

In recent days, Hov and the “Cry Me a River” star have been photographed wearing, well, suits and ties.

Fincher’s last music video was Nine Inch Nails’ “Only” from 2005. His previous credits on the music front include Madonna’s “Vogue” and “Express Yourself,” Paul Abdul’s “Forever Your Girl,” Billy Idol’s “Cradle of Love,” Michael Jackson’s “Who Is It?”, George Michael’s “Freedom ’90” and countless others.

No word when the “Suit & Tie” clip will drop, but Timberlake’s album “The 20/20 Experience” will arrive on March 19.

Timberlake is also prepping for his first solo concerts in years, starting with a show tomorrow night, pre-Super Bowl. He’s rumored to be taking the stage with Beyonce during the half time show the following day, and today, he confirmed he’s playing a “fan only” Los Angeles show for 9 p.m. PST on Feb. 10. Perhaps its coincidence — and perhaps not — that Feb. 10 is the same night as the Grammys. That show is slated to be at the Hollywood Palladium, but considering the usual superstar promotional cycles, maybe he’ll be dropping by the Staples Center that night, too.

Tickets for the Palladium show go up tomorrow (Feb. 2) via Ticketmaster.