David Fincher leaves ‘20,00 Leagues’ to direct… ‘20,000 Leagues’?

It’s moments like these when I lose a little faith that anyone in Hollywood operates with even the slightest code of honor.
When McG first started making noises about a “20,000 Leagues Under The Sea” remake, it already struck me as a bit of dirty pool. Craig Titley had a new version in development already with producer Sam Raimi, and their script had already been in development for a while, and well-liked around town. I wasn’t worried, though, because I knew that the Raimi film had a director circling the project, and I had every confidence that if it came down to a shooting match between Fincher and McG, Fincher was going to win.
Now it looks like Fincher has indeed beaten McG, but not in the way I expected.
Evidently, Fincher approached Disney about his desire to make a “20,000 Leagues” movie with a take of his own, and he brought screenwriter Scott Z. Burns in with him. Disney, pleased to be able to keep their version alive, is in final negotiations to hire both Fincher and Burns right now, and it appears that if it is going to happen, it would be right after Fincher wraps production on his American adaptation of the uber-popular first chapter in the Millennium Trilogy, “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.”
So… let me get this straight, because I’m having trouble believing that Fincher really is that open a douche. You circle a version of “20,000 Leagues” for a while. You get involved in development. And then you go to another studio and pitch them your own version and leave the first version you helped develop high and dry?
Really?
The interesting thing about the Titley/Raimi version is how it brought in material from the original Jules Verne novel that no one’s used yet in any film version of the story, and the narrative drive that it gave to Nemo. For the first time, the suggestions inherent in the novel were tied together in a very strong way that made it work as a story. I love the original book, but it’s episodic by nature. It offers up opportunities for both character and story that have only been touched on in previous versions.
20th Century Fox obviously thinks so, too, since it appears that they’re also developing a version for Ridley Scott to produce with Travis Beachum writing. Beachum wrote an early and well-liked draft of “Clash Of The Titans,” and his spec “A Killing On Carnival Row” was incredibly acclaimed. Beachum’s obviously a good writer, and the idea of a futuristic take on “20,000 Leagues” has at least some potential to be something radically different. Still, the marketplace isn’t going to support three separate films all riffing off of the same material, so something’s going to fold.
At this point, all three versions have solid talent attached, so what it’s going to come down to is which company pulls the trigger first.
Fincher can’t help coming off like a prick, that’s nothing new, but this is an act of supreme dickery that makes me lose serious respect for the man.
…also, it’s gotta be said: this hasn’t been Sam Raimi’s year. At all. I hope he gets a greenlight for “The Shadow” and that he goes for it like he’s got something to prove, making his masterpiece out of it for the comeback he deserves.
Fincher is working on the Facebook movie after all. Sounds like he might have a lot in common with Zuckerberg.
WHY wont the market support multiple versions? a few yrs back we got multiple asteroid movies-Deep Impact and Armageddon and volcano films= Dante’s Peak and Volcano…If the films are good people will go see them
I’m pretty sure it violates some law of nature to say the word “good”, and mention those films, within the same paragraph…
I don’t see enough info to assume this is ‘dickish behaviour’. If Fincher was working with Raimi but didn’t like where it was going but still had a passion for his own take on the material, why shouldn’t he leave. Just because there happened to be another project based on the work rather than him having to start his own project from scratch… I don’t see where he is being ‘dickish’.
Drew, I’m amazed that this hasn’t ignited the flames of your “Lack-o-originality” remake discussion. Seeing that now, not only can people not come up with original ideas, when an unoriginal idea get’s brought up everyone fights over something that has been sitting around for decades? Here’s to being excited about Nolan’s Inception and hoping Charlie Kaufman shops something soon.
Reading all such news… its so good to hear film-makers like Christopher Nolan writing their own scrips and making them while at the same time bringing such refreshing originality to adapted works.
Same goes for Peter Jackson, Steven Spielberg, James Cameron etc.
I just get the feeling that these guys exist in a different tier.. a different Hollywood than McG, Michael Bay and the like. What they are using their clout for, the projects they are helping get made… make me happy.
If you’d mentioned up front that the Titley/Raimi project was at a studio that’s not Disney, and that the director circling his project was Fincher, I think I might have understood the post without having to re-read paragraphs 2 and 4 a couple of times.
I can’t get myself too worked up about 20,000 Leagues either way, but I’d somwhow missed that Fincher is doin The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. I have recently read the book and hate it with a passion; but then again I like all of Finchers movie save one, and that one’s Seven, so my opinion might not count much here.