David Fincher: Lisbeth Salander is ‘refuse’

I’m still not exactly sure how much I should be looking forward to David Fincher’s remake of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” Having effortfully avoided all trailers so far, I have only the on-paper facts to go on — and as much as the names involved push the film comfortably into must-see-and-soon status, I still wonder whether a truly great film can be made from a novel as limited in scope and bitter in aftertaste as Stieg Larsson’s admittedly propulsive bestseller.
The lumbering Swedish original certainly didn’t come close for me, and I at least feel secure in expecting a more cinematically stimulating interpretation of the material from Fincher. What I’m really hoping for, however, is a performance from the hitherto promising Rooney Mara that makes good on the reams of rhetoric we’ve been fed since the book’s publication about Lisbeth Salander being a definitively conflicted 21st-century heroine. Noomi Rapace’s widely praised performance in the Swedish films sold me on Salander’s athleticism and severity, but for me, overegged the character’s self-repression to the point of mere posing.
However, in an interview with Empire magazine, Fincher drops some intriguing hints about his vision for the character that suggests Salander’s inner life has been amply thought through in the new film. Click through to read what he has to say.
From a longer Fincher interview in a forthcoming issue of Empire:
“There were discussions early on where people were like, ‘She’s a superhero!’ And you go, ‘No, she’s not. Superheroes live in a world of good and evil, and she’s far more complex than a superhero. She’s been compromised. She’s been subjugated. She’s been marginalised. She’s been swept into the gutter and she’s had a part in it. She dresses like trash because she’s someone who has been betrayed and hurt so badly, by forces beyond her control, that she’s just decided to be refuse. She can sit anywhere she wants on the bus, because nobody wants to deal with her.”
I’ve read Salander described as an era-defining character to some extent, not merely for her contemporary external affectations, but for her Generation Y independence and avoidance of conventional social interaction. As the hype machine builds, I’m beginning to wonder how many critics and cultural commentators will draw or force a parallel between Salander and Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-hero of Fincher’s last film: both are gifted, introverted social outcasts more conversant with technology than society.
Many critics overstated the symbolic value of Jesse Eisenberg’s Zuckerberg in “The Social Network,” crediting him and the film with encapsulating an entire generation, rather than successfully delineating one of said generation’s most successful misfits.
It was such talk, however, that drove the film far into the awards season; “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” may be a far less weighty prospect, but if Mara’s Salander gets similarly elevated to symbolic status by the media, the actress could feasibly overcome the awards-season obstacle of her vehicle’s grim genre trappings.
Uh-oh, here come fifty hysterical comments bagging out Hollywood and Fincher for daring to make a “remake” and proclaiming the Swedish version as the best thing since sliced bread. The book was a page turner but it was also preposterous. Perversely, that makes me feel quite optimistic about the film. Some really great cinema has been made from B grade books.
That is a good point. Those books are wonderful Grade B airport matter. I sucked all three down in about as many days. That was good fun. Beyond Noomi Rapace there isn’t much to recommend the original films, especially after the first one and this is Fincher! I actually do hope that it’s like Fight Club for young women. I would love that.
I found Fincher’s description of Lisbeth fascinating. I’m hoping the movie exceeds expectations.
I too really dislike the Swedish-language adaptation, but I’m such a fan of Fincher right now that I’m equally torn on how to approach this. The trailers make it apparent that it’s going to bare all the formal marks of a Fincher film, I just worry about that CSI: Sweden material sneaking in too much.
You should certainly check out the teaser trailer. It doesn’t really reveal anything crucial beyond setting a tone. It’s very much a teaser in the best way possible.
Eh, I’m increasingly coming to conclusion that there’s nothing to be gained — narratively or stylistically — from watching a trailer that wouldn’t be more exciting to discover in the film itself. Though I did break my rule this week for ‘Joyful Noise’.
I think people are really quick to shit all over Larson’s approach and write it off as nothing more than genre pulp. Yes, those books clearly play out in that way, but beneath all of the exploitation, there is a sincerity of theme about the atrocities that are committed against woman by men. Yes, he’s blunt about that theme, but he’s channeled it into pulp, so the bluntness works. I think Fincher is the right director for this because he’s able to see beyond the obvious surfaces of the source material.
I don’t doubt that there was sincerity there but it just got so ridiculous. I could cope with the endless lists of Ikea furniture and Apple products and I even gave him a pass on the clunky writing because it felt like a rushed translation but the main character felt like such a male fantasy. She’s a hacker! With tattoos! And piercings! She’s bisexual! With a photographic memory! And a boob job! I read it quickly, the first one at least but it didn’t take long for it to sour when I thought about what I’d read. I don’t think it’s an effective examination of sexism either because it’s so extreme.
Salander wasn’t the only male fantasy on the page. Blomqvist was such an obvious wish fulfillment character (a crusading journalist whom every woman wants to sleep with after spending two minutes with hime!) that I began to feel a little embarassed for the author.
I couldn’t get through the book and the film was even worse, but the teaser has me intrigued. Count me in for the time being.