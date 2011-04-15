David Hasselhoff trades places with ordinary people in ‘Same Name’ pilot

04.15.11 7 years ago

CBS will air “Same Name,” a new unscripted reality series about famous people trading places with regular people who just happen to share the same name. The series debuts this summer.

After meeting, the two then swap lives for a week, trading houses, family, friends and co-workers in order to experience how their counterpart lives.  
 
In the pilot, former “Baywatch” star David Hasselhoff travels to Lake Jackson, Texas, where he trades lives with a 27-year-old blue collar worker who is also named David Hasselhoff.

“They may have the same names but their lives couldn’t be more different,” said CBS’ Jennifer Bresnan in a press release. “Walking in each other’s shoes and experiencing their home life, work and other activities reveals moments of humor, laughter and unexpected emotion.”           

Cris Abrego and Eugene Young are executive producing the show.

Do you have famous name?

Around The Web

TAGSDavid HasselhoffSAME NAME

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP