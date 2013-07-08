David Hayter to adapt Luna Brothers’ ‘The Sword’

#Metal Gear Solid
07.08.13 5 years ago
Lakeshore Entertainment and Hopscotch Features today announced that David Hayter (“X-Men,” “Watchmen”) is going to write the screenplay for an adaptation of graphic novel “The Sword.” The novel, which is divided into four volumes, is from Jonathan and Joshua Luna.
Hayter is no stranger to adapting such material and while he has written several screenplays, he may be better known for doing voice work on video games and television series. Chief amongst these credits is his long-time participation in the “Metal Gear Solid” series, where Hayter has provided the voice for the lead character, Snake (rumors currently swirl about whether or not he will be returning for “Metal Gear Solid V”).
As for “The Sword,” it is the story of a paraplegic whose family is murdered by a group with ‘god-like’ abilities. Soon after, she discovers an old sword of her father’s which grants her special abilities as well, and which allows her to embark on a quest for vengeance.
Production on “The Sword” is scheduled to begin in early 2014 and no release date has yet been announced.

TOPICS#Metal Gear Solid
