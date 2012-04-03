David Letterman, Craig Ferguson sign CBS extensions

CBS

CBS has inked extensions with its two late night stalwarts, keeping David Letterman and Craig Ferguson around through at least 2014.

For David Letterman, this extension will make him the longest-running late night host in television history, passing the 30-year run for his idol (everybody’s late night idol, really) Johnny Carson.

Letterman began in late night on NBC back in 1982, but departed the network to launch “The Late Show with Dave Letterman” in 1993. At NBC, “Late Night with David Letterman” earned 35 Emmy nominations and five wins, while “The Late Show with David Letterman” has picked up 70 Emmy nominations and nine wins, including six for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program.

There had been speculation that Letterman’s current, pre-extension, deal might be his last, but… apparently not.

“The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” premiered in 2005 and, under the terms of the new extension, the show is set to move to a larger stage on the CBS Television City lot in Los Angeles.

Not surprisingly, CBS is pleased to have its late night hosts locked down.

“David Letterman is a late night legend with an iconic show and Craig Ferguson continues to evolve the genre in exciting and innovative ways,” blurbs CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler. “These new agreements deliver ongoing high-quality entertainment for our audience and continued strength and stability for CBS in late night.”