David Letterman, Craig Ferguson sign CBS extensions

CBS has inked extensions with its two late night stalwarts, keeping David Letterman and Craig Ferguson around through at least 2014.
For David Letterman, this extension will make him the longest-running late night host in television history, passing the 30-year run for his idol (everybody’s late night idol, really) Johnny Carson.
Letterman began in late night on NBC back in 1982, but departed the network to launch “The Late Show with Dave Letterman” in 1993. At NBC, “Late Night with David Letterman” earned 35 Emmy nominations and five wins, while “The Late Show with David Letterman” has picked up 70 Emmy nominations and nine wins, including six for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program.
There had been speculation that Letterman’s current, pre-extension, deal might be his last, but… apparently not.
“The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” premiered in 2005 and, under the terms of the new extension, the show is set to move to a larger stage on the CBS Television City lot in Los Angeles.
Not surprisingly, CBS is pleased to have its late night hosts locked down.
“David Letterman is a late night legend with an iconic show and Craig Ferguson continues to evolve the genre in exciting and innovative ways,” blurbs CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler. “These new agreements deliver ongoing high-quality entertainment for our audience and continued strength and stability for CBS in late night.”
Dan you could have at least mentioned Ferguson’s Peabody award for his interview with Desmond Tutu.
Tausif – It’s certainly theoretically true that I could have.
-Daniel
I only bring it up because Ferguson has done some really interesting and innovative stuff on his program blending both comedy and global issues while as Gawker noted Letterman hasn’t really done that much to change the format of the talk show and has done pretty much nothing special in his 30 years in late night broadcasting.
Ferguson is very underrated and I think it would be important to remind people that he has been recognized for doing great work.
Tausif – I haven’t read the Gawker story, but I assume it didn’t *really* say that Letterman “has done pretty much nothing special in his 30 years in late night broadcasting.” Because that would be pretty silly. I’m not a Letterman fan in the slightest, but his contribution to the comedic sensibility popularized and centralized in the past 30 years is *probably* second to none. Or second to very few.
-Daniel
I was paraphrasing. Gawker generally takes bold positions in their commentary so sometimes paraphrasing isn’t necessarily an exaggeration. But in this case it wasn’t. What I left out in the paraphrasing of the article is that the person who wrote the piece said they liked Letterman’s early bits but now thinks Letterman has become irrelevant:
Celebrating David Letterman’s Irrelevance After 30 Years on Television
[gawker.com]
When I was a kid, I watched Letterman all the time. I loved his show. I loved watching him put on the Rice Krispies suit and then jumping into a pool of milk. I loved watching him put on a Velcro suit and sticking to a felt wall. I loved watching him wear suits covered in things, basically. Some of that appreciation has lasted over the years. Like everyone else my age, I prefer Letterman to Jay Leno, and I have certain amount of reverence for what Letterman did for late night television. He was a genius, he was a pioneer, blah blah blah.
The Late Show is never something you HAVE to watch. If CBS cancelled it tomorrow, the tributes would pour in, but it wouldn’t make much of a difference in your life or mine. It would just be another opportunity to post an earnest black-and-white photo of Dave at his desk to your Tumblr feed.
The problem isn’t necessarily Letterman. It’s his format. The late night template has been good and dead for some time now, mostly because it seems totally out of place in the Internet age. You don’t need to watch the monologue, because everyone else made the same jokes on Twitter earlier in the day (and, given that this guy is Letterman’s head writer, they likely did it better). You don’t need to watch the Top Ten list, because it’s clear that Dave doesn’t like doing it anymore and would rather turn it over to some celebrity stopping by for a cameo. You don’t need to watch the musical guests, because live music on TV usually sucks and because you can watch the clip of your favorite band playing live anytime you like on YouTube. You don’t need to watch Letterman play “Let’s Look For Swedes” or whatever the fuck because he’s done the same gag 600 times already.
Most of all, you REALLY don’t need to watch the celebrity interviews. Ever. I know there will be moments (like with Phoenix) when Dave comes alive and pokes fun at his guest, but those moments are memorable only because they rarely occur. Usually, those interviews are the same as any other bullshit celebrity interview: They throw in a boring anecdote, there’s some light flirting, and then they roll out the ceremonial movie whoring. No reasonably with-it American is going to tolerate this shit for a full hour. It’s an infomercial with extra cackling and a rimshot. If you want a truly in-depth plumbing of a celeb’s psyche, you can go to Marc Maron’s podcast.
At the same time, Ferguson is interviewing people like Desmond Tutu and Cornel West. He did an hour long sit down with Stephen Fry without an audience talking about whatever they wanted to talk about. He has taken his show to France while entertaining his audience also talked about marine exploration, fashion, history, religion, comedy and cuisine. Also, he wrote words to Dr. Who theme song and got Matt Smith to be a part of a large musical number that accompanied the performance of the song with words. He did his 1000th show entirely with puppets.
He has done a lot more interesting and engaging things.
His monologues are so engaging at times personal and other times educational. He did a monologue on Salinger once.
Ferguson for me is the best late night show host. I like him even more than Jon Stewart.
*I found Letterman’s interview with democratically elected and now deposed leader of the Maldives Mohammed Nasheed quite important and engaging. Some of his politics are interesting but he doesn’t bring it up enough for it to matter on his show day to day. But I found this interview to be quite important, yes.
More than idol, really – Carson was Letterman’s mentor, and everyone knows he was the one Carson wanted in that 11:30pm slot on NBC.
In Letterman’s first years at CBS, Carson sent in jokes which Letterman performed on the show. Letterman also paid Carson for those jokes.