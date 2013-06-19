David Lynch to direct video for Nine Inch Nails’ new ‘Came Back Haunted’

Trent Reznor and David Lynch previously put their heads together for the latter’s 1997 movie “Lost Highway,” so it makes sense that they’ve decided to collaborate again, this time on Nine Inch Nails’ new stuff.

Lynch will direct the music video to “Came Back Haunted,” Nine Inch Nails’ first single from new album “Hesistation Marks,” due on Sept. 3.

Reznor Tweeted a pic of him and Lynch together (as seen here), just to prove we’re not, in fact, dreaming.

Speaking of dreams, Lynch has his own album “The Big Dream” coming out in a month, on July 16. Maybe Reznor was around for that, too?

NIN will be touring in support of their album starting next month, with a few dates featuring Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Explosions in the Sky opening.

Here are Nine Inch Nails’ tour dates [via Pitchfork]:

7-26 Niigata, Japan – Fuji Rocks Festival

7-28 Ansan, South Korea – Ansan Valley Festival

8-02-04 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

8-09-11 San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

8-15 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop

8-16 Biddinghuizen, Holland – Lowlands Festival

8-18 Hockenheim, Germany – Rock ‘n’ Heim

8-21 Belfast, Northern Ireland – Belsonic Festival

8-23 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival

8-24 Paris, France – Rock en Seine

8-25 Reading, England – Reading Festival

8-28 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

8-31-09-01 Philadelphia, PA – Made in America Festival

9-28 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

9-30 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center *

10-01 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena *

10-03 Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell *

10-04 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre *

10-05 Cleveland, OH – Wolstein Center *

10-07 Auburn Hill, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills *

10-08 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center *

10-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden #

10-14 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center #

10-15 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center #

10-18 Washington, DC – Verizon Center #

10-19 University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center #

10-21 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena #

10-22 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena #

10-24 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena #

10-25-27 Asheville, NC – Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit

10-30 Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

10-31 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

11-01-03 New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Music Experience

11-05 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center *

11-08 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center *

11-09 Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center *

11-11 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center *

11-13 Broomfield, CO – 1st Bank Center *

11-15 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint *

11-16 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint *

11-18 Portland, OR – Rose Garden Arena *

11-19 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena *

11-21 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena *

11-22 Seattle, WA – KeyArena *

11-24 Edmonton, Alberta – Rexall Place

11-25 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome

* with Explosions in the Sky

# with Godspeed You! Black Emperor