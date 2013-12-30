David Morrissey tight-lipped on future with ‘The Walking Dead’

and 12.30.13

(CBR) Warning: spoilers from TheWalking Dead”s midseason finale are ahead.

The Governor is dead … or at least that”s what we thought.

Despite suffering what appeared to be a fatal gunshot to the head during the “Walking Dead” midseason finale, the Governor might rise again – or, at least, we might see actor David Morrissey again on the hit AMC drama.

“Something happened to him,” he teased in an interview with Press Association when asked about future appearances on the series. “I feel like a shady politician where I can”t confirm and I can”t deny anything. … Certainly, bad things befell him at the end of the last episode but we just have to wait and see.”

Death isn”t always the end on “The Walking Dead”, with characters able to return from the grave as zombies from time to time – assuming the nature of their death allows for such a transformation. Assuming Lily didn”t have horrible aim, the Governor”s brains should be splattered on the battlefield just inside the prison”s perimeter. In other words, don”t expect Morrissey”s character to resurface, unless it”s via flashback.

“The Walking Dead” returns Sunday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

(via Zap2It)

