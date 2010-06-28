David Nevins joins Showtime as new Entertainment President

Long-time producer and network programming executive David Nevins is heading to Showtime as the premium cable giant’s new Entertainment President.

Nevins’ will be replacing Robert Greenblatt, who will be departing Showtime when his current contract ends in July. Currently the head of Imagine Television, a position he’s held since 2002, Nevens will be responsible for developing, acquiring and supervising all aspects of programming for all of the Showtime Networks channels, reporting to Showtime Chairman and CEO Matthew C. Blank.

“I’m thrilled to welcome a creative executive of the caliber of David Nevins to our company,” Blank says in a Showtime statement announcing the move. “David’s career has been punctuated by genre-defining programming at every turn and has the perfect creative sensibility for Showtime Networks’ next exciting chapter.”

Blank adds, “At the same time, I have to say that Bob Greenblatt is one of the finest executives in the business and has developed some of the most extraordinary original programming of the past decade. His legacy has us grateful and well-positioned for the company’s future.”

Greenblatt joined Showtime in 2003 and he’s credited with playing a major role in helping to transform the network from an original programming afterthought into the home of acclaimed and award-winning shows including “Dexter,” “Weeds,” “Nurse Jackie” and “United States of Tara.”

“During the last seven years, we’ve managed to reinvigorate Showtime as a vital, attention-getting network, which is now known as a destination for some of the best, most original series anywhere on television,” Greenblatt states. “Showtime”s programming line-up is directly responsible for the network”s remarkable growth and has brought wide-ranging critical acclaim. I have enormous respect and admiration for everyone at Showtime who have worked so passionately as a team, and I can’t thank Matt Blank enough for his unconditional support, his leadership, and his partnership with me every step of the way. I leave exceedingly proud that Showtime now stands as a vibrant, exciting, groundbreaking network and I predict it will remain so for many years to come.”

Like Greenblatt, Nevins arrives at Showtime with a strong producing background. During his tenure at Imagine, Nevins has overseen development and executive produced shows including “Friday Night Lights,” “24,” “Arrested Development,” “Lie to Me” and “Parenthood.” He came to Imagine after a tenure as executive vice president of programming for FOX, where he helped develop and usher shows like “24” and “The Bernie Mac” show. That job followed a run in development at NBC.

“Showtime has shown a remarkably consistent ability to develop unique, signature shows with that rare combination of creative integrity and mass appeal — and frankly they do the kind of shows I like to watch,” Nevins says. “Matt and Bob have done this by creating a nurturing environment where the best creative talent can thrive. It”s exactly the same philosophy that we had at Imagine under Brian (Grazer) and Ron’s (Howard) leadership. Showtime is a place where quality wins and I”m excited to build on its legacy.”