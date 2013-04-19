David O. Russell’s ‘American Hustle’ halts production amid Boston area manhunt

I imagine like everyone else, you’ve been glued to the TV and the internet watching the events of the last 14 hours or so unfold. I flew into Los Angeles from New York yesterday and was watching all the news about the FBI’s release of video and photos featuring the Boston Marathon suspects, asking for help in identifying them. Then just a half hour before landing, the news break on shots being fired at MIT hit. An hour or so later I’m in the car on the way home watching Twitter explode with the hard work of newspaper reporters on the scene in Watertown unfold in real time. This situation has obviously dominated our attention.

And today comes news that it affects our little, insignificant sliver of the world. David O. Russell’s latest film about the 1970s ABSCAM FBI sting, recently re-titled “American Hustle,” has shut down production because of the on-going manhunt for 19-year-old Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Deadline reports that “the production is heeding the Governor’s request to remain indoors,” those words coming from a Sony spokesperson.

“American Hustle” has been filming in and around the Boston area since April 17 after several days shooting in the Worcester area. Deadline reports that at this time it appears to be the only film currently in production in Boston, but cites the Massachusetts Film Commission as saying several have recently wrapped.

A December 13 release date was recently set for “American Hustle.” The film is the follow-up to Russell’s 2012 Oscar winner “Silver Linings Playbook” and stars Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, among others. Cooper has also taken time this week to visit some of the victims of Monday’s attack, including Jeffrey Bauman Jr., subject of the now iconic photo of the aftermath.