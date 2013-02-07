David Walton to star in ‘About a Boy’ pilot while James Wolk is one of the ‘Crazy Ones’

News about new TV pilots continue to pour in, and NBC and CBS have added talent to two of their most high-profile projects.

First, David Walton (NBC’s “Bent”) has been selected to star in NBC’s “About A Boy,” a single-camera comedy pilot based on the Nick Hornby novel of the same name. The book was previously turn into the hit 2002 film starring Hugh Grant and Nicholas Hoult.

Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”) will produce, with Jon Favreau (“Iron Man”) directing.

Walton will play a well-to-do bachelor who strikes up anode friendship with his new neighbors, a young boy and his eccentric mother.

Meanwhile, CBS has inked a deal with James Wolk to star alongside Robin Williams in their new comedy pilot “Crazy Ones,” written by David E. Kelley (“Ally McBeal”).

Jason Winer will direct the 20th Century Fox TV pilot in which Williams stars as successful adman Simon Roberts, while Wolk will play Zach Cropper, an up-and-coming copywriter at Roberts’ agency.

Kelley and Winer executive produce the pilot with Bill D”Elia, Winer, Dean Lorey, John Montgomery and Mark Teitelbaum.

Wolk starred in FOX’s short-lived drama “Lone Star.” He recently co-starred in USA”s “Political Animals,” and also had recurring roles on “Shameless” and “Happy Endings.”