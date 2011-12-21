Bradley Cooper and Dax Shepard’s ‘Outrun’ racing to theaters in August

Funnyman Dax Shepard (NBC”s “Parenthood,” “Idiocracy”) is pulling triple-duty on the upcoming comedic road movie “Outrun” He’s starring in the film, which he also wrote and co-directed. Kristen Bell (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”) and Bradley Cooper (“The Hangover”) co-star.

“Outrun” is centered around Charlie Bronson (Shepard), an ex-getaway driver stuck in the Witness Protection Program. He breaks out of anonymity in order to drive his girlfriend (Bell) cross-country when she’s offered a job opportunity. As expected, they meet an assortment of crazy characters on the way, and end up being chased by cops (led by Tom Arnold) and crooks (led by Cooper).

Beau Bridges, Kristin Chenoweth, David Koechner, Michael Rosenbaum, Joy Bryant, and Ryan Hansen also star.

Shepard and Bell co-starred in 2010’s “When in Rome.”

David Palmer co-directed with Shepard (the two teamed previously on “Brother’s Justice”), while Andrew Panay Nate Tuck, Kim Waltrip and Jim Casey produced for Open Road Films.

“Outrun” hits theaters August 24, 2012.