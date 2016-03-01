D.B. Woodside wants to be Green Lantern and why hasn’t this happened yet?

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is just around the corner. But if everything falls into place, Warner Bros. has a slate of superhero movies planned out until 2020. The last one on that list? Green Lantern Corps. And if you”re going to have a gaggle of Green Lanterns, you”re gonna need someone to play the role of John Stewart.

D.B. Woodside knows just the guy…him.

Last year at San Diego Comic-Con, Woodside was on hand to talk about his role as Amenadiel on the FOX show Lucifer. But he was trying to send DC Comics subtle message by sporting his Green Lantern graphic tee. Why play an angel when you can play Lantern (or play both)? Woodside recently revisited his dream to play John Stewart in a Lucifer interview by Comic Book Resources.

“I grew up as a comic-book guy, so I love these characters.We're living in a superhero bubble right now that I am hoping will never burst […] Unfortunately, I haven't had the opportunity to audition for any of those movies. That's why I was going with the Green Lantern t-shirt and trying to let people know I am very interested in that world. I would love to play Green Lantern. There are so many other fascinating characters out there in the DC Universe, as well as Marvel. I would relish the opportunity to play one of those guys.”

Unfortunate indeed! But it”s not too late! As of this writing, Warner Bros. has yet to officially cast their Justice League Green Lantern. The rumor mill has pegged Dan Amboyer (Younger) as a likely suspect for Hal Jordan. But even if the franchise insists on giving us Hal (again), there”s still plenty of room for John Stewart. And let”s be honest, D.B. Woodside couldn”t look more the part if the Guardians of the Universe had grown him in a lab. Even my terrible Photoshop skills make it obvious:

