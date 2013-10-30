DC Comics announces move to the west coast

(CBR) DC Comics has confirmed plans to move its editorial operations from New York City for the first time in the publisher’s history, to join its digital and administrative divisions in Burbank, California.

In a letter to employees from DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson, the executive writes, “I can confirm that plans are in the works to centralize DCE”s operations in 2015. Next week, the Exec Team will be in New York for a series of meetings to walk everyone through the plans to relocate the New York operations to Burbank. The move is not imminent and we will have more than a year to work with the entire company on a smooth transition for all of us, personally and professionally.”

The letter states that everyone on the New York staff will have the opportunity to move to Burbank. According to sources, high-level DC editorial employees began to be informed of the move last week.

DC’s digital and administrative departments were relocated to Burbank starting in 2010, a year following the creation of “DC Entertainment” in 2009, a new entity intended to better integrate DC with its parent company, Time Warner. In September 2010, DC issued a press release to declare that its editorial offices were staying in New York City, also the base of operations for Marvel editorial and the traditional home of North American publishing.

In September 2010, DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson was asked if Warner Bros. had considered moving DC editorial to the west coast, along with its digital division. “Everything was considered carefully and thoughtfully,” Nelson responded. “Nothing was ruled out. It was all looked at.”

“We”re doing this to protect the legacy of what made the New York DC Comics operation great in the past, which is, again, inclusive of but not limited to the culture of publishing in New York, the creative relationships with people who live and work here,” Nelson said at the time of DC editorial staying put in New York.

The full text of Diane Nelson’s email follows below.

Dear DCE Team,

As I hope you know, I and the entire DCE exec team work hard to offer transparency about as much of our business plans and results as we possibly and responsibly can. In an effort to continue to do that where possible and to ensure you are hearing news from us, rather than a third party, I am proactively reaching out to you this afternoon to share news about our business.

I can confirm that plans are in the works to centralize DCE”s operations in 2015. Next week, the Exec Team will be in New York for a series of meetings to walk everyone through the plans to relocate the New York operations to Burbank. The move is not imminent and we will have more than a year to work with the entire company on a smooth transition for all of us, personally and professionally.

Everyone on the New York staff will be offered an opportunity to join their Burbank colleagues and those details will be shared with you individually, comprehensively and thoughtfully next week. Meeting notifications will be sent tomorrow to ensure the roll out of this information and how it affects the company and you personally.

We know this will be a big change for people and we will work diligently to make this as smooth and seamless a transition as possible.

Best,